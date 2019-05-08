Ireland tri-series 2019: Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal lead Bangladesh to crushing 8-wicket win over West Indies

Bangladesh have started the tri-series with a thumping win over West Indies

Bangladesh produced a dominating performance on Tuesday, beating West Indies by 8 wickets in the 2nd match of the tri-series played at Dublin.

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bat first. Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris got the team off a steady start, scoring 48 runs in the first 10 overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz then broke the opening partnership by dismissing Ambris for 38. Ambris and Hope had added 89 runs in 16.2 overs.

Darren Bravo was soon out cheaply, dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan for 1. But Hope continued from where he had left off in the previous match against Ireland. He reached his fifty off 63 balls and steadied the innings with Roston Chase.

The two played with positive intent and took on the Bangladesh bowlers. Hope soon reached his 2nd successive hundred, off 126 balls, while Chase reached his fifty off 60 balls.

After the fall of Chase's wicket, the Bangladeshi bowlers made a strong comeback by taking 7 wickets for 64 runs in the last 10 overs. They restricted West Indies for 261 for 9 in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 262 runs to win, Bangladeshi openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar gave the team a solid start by adding 38 runs in the first 10 overs. After the powerplay overs, the two upped the ante and Sarkar soon reached his fifty, off 47 balls. Tamim followed suit and reached his own fifty off 78 balls.

Chase got the breakthrough by dismissing Sarkar for 73. Sarkar and Tamim had added 144 runs for the opening wicket.

Tamim and the experienced Shakib then added another vital partnership of 52 runs for the 2nd wicket, before Chase dismissed the former for a well-made 80.

Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim finished the job by adding 68 unbeaten runs for the 3rd wicket, giving Bangladesh the win with 30 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 264 for 2 in 45 overs (Tamim Iqbal 80, Soumya Sarkar 73, Shakib Al Hasan 61*, Roston Chase 1/51) beat West Indies 261 for 9 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 109, Roston Chase 51, Mashrafe Mortaza 3/49, Mohammad Saifuddin 2/47) by 8 wickets.