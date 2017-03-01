Tributes pour in for John Hampshire

Many former and current cricketers tweeted after the former international umpire and England international passed away.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 01 Mar 2017, 20:38 IST

Hampshire played international cricket for England before he turned to umpiring

Former England cricketer and international umpire, John Hampshire passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family after a long illness at the age of 76. A member of the Yorkshire side in the 1960s, Hampshire won five County Championship titles and also played for England in eight Tests and three ODIs.

He made his first-class debut in 1961 and scored over 28,000 first-class runs, including 45 hundreds. He even scored a century on Test debut against West Indies at Lord’s in 1969 but only played seven more Tests after that.

At the conclusion of his playing career, he became a first-class umpire and stood in his first Test in 1989. He won plenty of admirers over the next decade as an international umpire, which came to an end in 2002 after being an umpire in 41 international matches.

Upon retiring from being an umpire, Hampshire turned to his county, Yorkshire, for whom he took over as club president in March 2016, after previously playing and captaining the county.

Here are the tributes from the cricket fraternity:

Joe Root:

Awfully sad news hearing the passing of John Hampshire. A truly great man who did so much for our great game. Will be sorely missed! #RIP pic.twitter.com/nP1GLN3Sfk — Joe Root (@root66) March 1, 2017

Anil Kumble:

Saddened to hear the demise of John Hampshire. Highly respected. May his soul rest in peace. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 1, 2017

Sachin Tendulkar:

A great loss to cricket, RIP John Hampshire. The cricket fraternity is going to miss you. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 1, 2017

Michael Vaughan:

Such a sad day.John Hampshire was someone who gave me so much advice when I was young,a fantastic man who will be dearly missed..#RIPHamps — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 1, 2017

Harbhajan Singh:

Deeply saddened by the loss of John Hampshire, one of the most respected umpires. May his soul rest in peace. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 1, 2017

Graeme Swann:

Very sad news. A wonderful man, very good umpire and an on field coach to me as a youngster in the first class game. #rip https://t.co/iADGssRQ16 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 1, 2017

David Lloyd:

Very sad to hear that John Hampshire has passed away. One of the great cricket men. Steeped in the game . A real gent and great fun — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) March 1, 2017

Ian Botham:

So sad to hear of the passing of John Hampshire.....my first roomy in NZ....RIP — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) March 1, 2017

Jonny Bairstow:

Absolutely gutted to hear that John Hampshire has passed. A fantastic player and true gentleman. Rest In Peace John, you shall be missed! — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) March 1, 2017

Former Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie: