Trinidad T20 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board is all set to host the Trinidad T20 festival after receiving a good response for the Trinidad T10 Blast recently. Eight teams will participate in the tournament starting on May 5, Thursday.

The participating teams are Alescon Comets SC, Central Sports, Clarke Road United, Profilbau Victoria United, QPCC I, QPCC II, Powergen Penal SC and Preysal SC.

The teams will be divided into two groups, with the grand finale scheduled for May 14, Saturday. Each team will play three games in the group stage.

Trinidad T20 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 5, Thursday

Central Sports vs Profilbau Victoria United, 8:30 PM

May 6, Friday

Clarke Road United vs Alescon Comets SC, 12:30 AM

QPCC I vs QPCC II, 8:30 PM

May 7, Saturday

Powergen Penal SC vs Preysal SC, 12:30 AM

Clarke Road United vs Central Sports, 8:30 PM

May 8, Sunday

Alescon Comets SC vs Profilbau Victoria United, 12:30 AM

Powergen Penal SC vs QPCC I, 8:30 PM

May 9, Monday

QPCC II vs Preysal SC, 12:30 AM

Central Sports vs Alescon Comets SC, 8:30 PM

May 10, Tuesday

Profilbau Victoria United vs Clarke Road United, 12:30 AM

Preysal SC vs QPCC I, 8:30 PM

May 11, Wednesday

Powergen Penal SC vs QPCC II, 12:30 AM

TBC, 8:30 PM

May 12, Thursday

TBC, 12:30 AM

TBC, 8:30 PM

May 13, Friday

TBC, 12:30 AM

TBC, 8:30 PM

May 14, Saturday

Final, 12:30 AM.

Trinidad T20 2022: Live Streaming Details

FanCode App and eebsite will live stream all the games of the tournament for fans in India.

Trinidad T20 2022: Squads

Alescon Comets SC

Jabari Mills, Shatrughan Rambaran, Justin Manick, Kristian Dookree, Sanjay Jawahir, Denzil Antoine, Reeval Ramnarine, Wendel George, Keiron John, Nadim Mohammed, Rajeev Yuvraj Ramnarine, Rakesh Seecharan, Saif Mohammad, Danny Ramjit Singh, Justin Khan Ali.

Central Sports

Aaron Alfred, Daniel Williams, Lendl Simmons, Keagan Simmons, Kjorn Ottley, Brendon Ramdial, Rayad Emrit, Marlon Richards, Jahron Alfred, Kristopher Ramsaran, Imran Khan, Ryan Austin, Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, Ricky Jaipaul, Kyle Balraj.

Clarke Road United

Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vikash Mohan, Yannick Ottley, Dejourn Charles, Joshua James, Clevon Kalawan, Kerwin Sirju, Akheel Mollon, Tariq Mohammad, Sean Siloch, Vanir Maharaj, Rayad Mohammad, Justin Gangoo, Samuel Roopnarine, Nicholas Ali, Nickyle Jalim.

Powergen Penal SC

Steven Katwaroo, Ewart Nicholson, Cephas Cooper, Akeem Alvarez, Akiel Cooper, Jason Mohammed, Jalarnie Seales, Ryan Bandoo, Kavesh Kantasingh, Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan, Uthman Muhammad, Narad Kissoondath, Suraj Seepaul, Videsh Sookha, Azrudeen Mohammed, Levi Ghanny.

Preysal SC

Denesh Ramdin, Leonardo Julien, Navin Bidaisee, Mbeki Joseph, Kamil Pooran, Saiba Batoosingh, Crystian Thurton, Shazam Babwah, Vishan Jagessar, Mark Deyal, Strassark Sankar, Ravi Rampaul, Justin Joseph, Daniel Osouna, Rakesh Maharaj, Sanjiv Gooljar, Rahul Bharat

Profilbau Victoria United

Eton Bhal, Kyle Roopchand, Chris Mohammed, Khemraj Arjoonsingh, Marcelle Jones, Vishal Roopnarine, Brandon Boodoo, Farrel Jugmohan, Aaron Nanan, Mahindra Ramsumair, Gregory Nandlal, Jovan Ali, Damion Joachim, Ramesh Brijlal, Keron Kanhai, Sherwin Ganga.

QPCC I

Darren Bravo, Tion Webster, Yannick Cariah, Isaiah Rajah, Christopher Vincent, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds, Matthew Patrick, Akeal Hosein, Shannon Gabriel, Khary Pierre, Bryan Charles, Anderson Phillip, Jeremy Araujo, Kwasi Andrews.

QPCC II

Nicholas Alexis, Joshua Ramdoo, Jesse Bootan, Jordan Warner, Kirstan Kallicharan, Sion Hackett, Philton Williams, Dexter Sween, Namir Suepaul, Brandon Maharaj, Antonio Gomez, Camillo Carimbocas, Jason Batson.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Bhargav