Trinidad T20 Festival Premiership II 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Association is all set to host the Trinidad T20 Festival Premiership II 2025, starting on Friday, March 21. All three games of the competition will be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port Of Spain.

Ad

Club Sando, T&T Police Service Cricket Team, Woodland Sports Club, and El Socorro Youth Movement are the four participating teams in the competition. These four sides will participate in the two semi-finals. The winning teams from these semi-finals will move to the final.

While Club Sando will lock horns with T&T Police Service Cricket Team in the first semi-final, Woodland Sports Club will take on El Socorro Youth Movement in the second semi-final. Both these games will be played on Friday, March 21. The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 22.

Ad

Trending

Simultaneously, Trinidad T20 Festival Premiership I, 2025 is also taking place. A total of 10 teams participated in that particular competition with five teams each in two different groups. A total of four teams made it to the semi-finals.

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots will take on Central Sports Club in the first semi-final while Powergen Penal SC and QPCC will clash against each other in the second semi-final. Both these games are scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 22.

Ad

Trinidad T20 Festival Premiership II 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, March 21

Semi-Final 1: Club Sando vs T&T Police Service Cricket Team, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, 12:00 AM

Semi-Final 2: Woodland Sports Club vs El Socorro Youth Movement, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, 4:00 AM

Sunday, March 23

Final: TBC vs TBC, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, 12:30 AM

Ad

Trinidad T20 Festival Premiership II 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

There is no live stream and live telecast of the Trinidad T20 Festival Premiership II 2025 tournament for fans in India.

Trinidad T20 Festival Premiership II 2025: Full squads

El Socorro Youth Movement

Iqwe Craig, Kwasi Alfred, Richard Ali, Ryan Inniss, Shaquille Duncan, Anthony Simmons, Jahron Alfred, Keon Isaac, Kwasi Andrews, Muhammad Aziz, Olando James, Christian Lall (wk), Kevin Holder (wk), Akil Timothy, Shakeem Prince, Stephen Kadoo

Ad

Club Sando

Amrit Pittiman, Calvin Loubon, Isaiah Ali, Mark Ramkissoon, Silus Cooper, Jase Asson, Jaydon Romain, Keron Rampersad, Khaleem Mohammed, Mathew Cooper, Lorenzo Loubon (wk), Adan Gopaul, Aiden Nanan, Alix Gopaul, Daniel Cooper, Macaine Smith

Woodland Sports Club

Rajendra Chandrika, Sivion Ramkissoon, James Duncan, Keifer Ghisyawan, Ryan Hurley, Saiba Batoosingh, Sivan Ramkissoon, Vishan Jagessar, Brandon Ramdial (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Akash Rooplal, Alvin Sonny Jr, Rakesh Maharaj, Sanjiv Gooljar, Shannon Gabriel, Yogishwar Persad

Ad

T&T Police Service Cricket Team

Antonio Gonzales, Kyle Jattan, Kyle Roopchand, Reinaldo Sammy, Stephan Wharwood, Brandon Boodoo, Ishmael Ali, Justin Joseph, Matheus Komal (wk), Shaundel Emmons (wk), Brandon Narinesingh, Brian Yearwood, Darius Besai, Ian Ali, Kenton Malchan, Mikel Riley

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️