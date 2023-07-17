TSK vs MINY Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

Texas Super Kings (TSK) and MI New York (MINY) are set to lock horns in Match No.7 of the MLC 2023 on Monday, July 17 (Tuesday, July 18 in India). The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the encounter.

New York, led by Kieron Pollard, did not make a great start after losing to Aaron Finch’s San Francisco Unicorns by 22 runs in their opening. However, they made a stupendous comeback by beating Sunil Narine’s Los Angeles Knight Riders by 105 runs.

After opting to bat first, New York found themselves in trouble as they were reduced to 97 for seven in 16.2 overs. But Tim David’s unbeaten 48 off 21 balls with four fours and as many sixes took them to 155 foe eight in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with a 37-ball 38.

The New York bowlers came out firing on all cylinders and bowled the Knight Riders out for 50 in 13.5 overs. Barring Unmukt Chand, who scored a run-a-ball 26, none of the LAKR batters managed to get into double digits.

The Faf du Plessis-led Super Kings, on the other hand, ate placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.575. After beating the Knight Riders by 69 runs in their first game, they lost to Washington Freedom by six runs.

Dwayne Bravo scored 76 runs off 39 balls with five fours and six sixes, but his efforts went in vain.

MLC 2023, TSK vs MINY Prediction: Can New York beat the Super Kings?

Both teams have some powerful hitters in their batting lineup. Hence, one could expect the chasing team to come up trumps. Although the MI New York and Texas Super Kings struggled to some extent in their batting in the last game, they are expected to make a comeback.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this MLC 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the TSK vs MINY match? Texas Super Kings (TSK) MI New York (MINY) 0 votes