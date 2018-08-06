Tuti Patriots miss playoff for first time in TNPL history

Srihari // 06 Aug 2018, 00:01 IST

Patriots won the game but it wasn't enough

For the first time since the start of TNPL, neither Chepauk Super Gillies nor Tuti Patriots will be in the playoffs. That came courtesy of a thrilling encounter against iDream Karaikudi Kaalai, which Jones Tuti Patriots but not in the necessary margin despite an unbeaten fifty from all-rounder R Satish.

Chasing 165 for victory, Patriots needed to get there in 18.4 overs to seal their playoff berth but they missed it by four balls as they won but only in 19.2 overs. That meant that Lyca Kovai Kings took the fourth spot on Net run rate and will now face third-placed Karaikudi Kaalai in the eliminator on Wednesday in Dindigul.

Although he was dismissed for a 10-ball 21, Kaushik Gandhi created a slice of history during his stay at the crease. Already the leading run-getter in TNPL history, the Tuti Patriots captain became the first player to cross 900.

A 48-run partnership between Anand Subramanian and R Satish for the fourth wicket kept them in the hunt for a playoff spot but once Anand was dismissed, it was too much for Satish to do alone.

Earlier in the game, Karaikudi were put into bat and got off to a great start. Openers V Aaditya and Anirudha Srikkanth put on a fifty partnership for the opening wicket before the Kaalai captain chopped on off the bowling of R Sai Kishore.

Then it was a steady diet of wickets for the Tuti bowlers. Between the fifth and tenth over, Kaalai managed just 21 runs and lost two wickets. And although they got a little bit of momentum as the innings drew to its conclusion, they could only finish with 164/6, thanks largely to an unbeaten 46 from R Srinivasan.

Brief Scores: iDream Karaikudi Kaalai 164/6 in 20 overs (Rajhamany Srinivasan 46*, V Aaditya 37, Anirudha Srikkanth 28, Athisayaraj Davidson 2/35) lost to Jones Tuti Patriots 165/6 in 19.2 overs (R Satish 57*, Anand Subramanian 32, S Swaminathan 3/22) by four wickets.

