TV umpires will monitor front-foot no-balls in ICC CWC Super League

The Third Umpire will be exclusively responsible for monitoring front-foot no-balls during the upcoming ICC CWC Super League. The on-field umpires will be completely relieved of watching for the bowlers overstepping the line.

This technology was used on a trial basis by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the ODI series between India and the West Indies last year. ICC seems to have been satisfied with the results of this trial. The Women's T20 World Cup also saw the third umpires checking the front-foot no-balls.

On-field umpires have often been guilty of missing front-foot no-balls in recent years. More often than not, it is checked only at the time of the dismissal of a batsman. There have been suggestions from around the cricketing world to make use of available technology to address this situation.

No-balls are critical especially in the context of limited over matches with free-hits coming in. The bowlers are also disadvantaged since they would not know that they are pushing the line until they take a wicket. This could be a revolutionary move by the ICC which could help game become more error-free.

Geoff Allardice, the ICC's General Manager Cricket Operations said to the media:

"Certainly there is the importance of the free hit in white-ball cricket, and getting no-balls called accurately. That is considered to be an important feature. The Cricket Committee has recommended that and it's in the playing conditions for the World Cup Super League."

The on-field umpires will be responsible to call all other no-balls including the ones for height.

ICC CWC Super League will kick start with England-Ireland Series

ICC announced the inaugural Super League today morning, which will start with the England-Ireland series this week. The top seven teams from the Super League will automatically qualify for the ICC Men's World Cup to be held in 2023. The introduction of this Super League is aimed at bringing in a context for the bilateral ODI matches which are facing a dearth in viewership.

"Introduced to bring context to One-Day International (ODI) cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India," ICC said in a media release.

The ICC CWC Super League will feature 13 teams which would include the Netherlands in addition to the 12 teams with ODI status. No schedule has been announced by ICC regarding the league.

The 2023 ICC Men's World Cup has been shifted to the October-November window to ensure that there is enough time to finish the league.