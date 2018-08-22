Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter can't get enough of Jasprit Bumrah as he yet again takes a wicket off a no-ball

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Humor
193   //    22 Aug 2018, 14:05 IST

Jasprot
Jasprit Bumrah gave Adil Rashid a reprieve

What's the story?

After the introduction of the new ball after 80 overs, Jasprit Bumrah put India in a position of complete dominance with three wickets - Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Chris Woakes - in two overs. Bumrah almost got his fifth wicket of the innings in the form of Adil Rashid in the very next over.

Virat Kohli caught the ball which came off the edge of Rashid's bat in the 87th over but thanks to a no-ball from Bumrah, Rashid helped England to take the game to the fifth day. Due to the missed chance, Bumrah had to wait for 10 more overs for his fifth wicket but him bowling no-balls on a regular basis is definitely a cause of concern for the team.

In case you didn't know

Bumrah has a history with no-balls even in limited overs cricket. The most famous no-ball incident is from the finale of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England. In the fourth over of the match, Pakistan's opener Fakhar Zaman edged one to the wicketkeeper MS Dhoni but the southpaw was saved by Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball.

After getting a reprieve at 3, Fakhar Zaman went onto score a match-winning 111 off 106 balls. The century by the man of the match helped Pakistan post a target of 339 in front of the Indian batsmen, who could manage only 158 runs and lost the match by 180 runs.

The heart of the matter

In a must-win game, the entire Indian team has stepped up their game and need just one wicket to win the game on the final day of play. With the captain leading from the front, the Indian batsmen set a target of 521 in front of the home team. A major chunk of the credit must also go the Indian bowlers for restricting England to jsut 161 in the first innings.

In England's second innings, Indian bowlers got a great start on Day 4 as they picked up four wickets in the first session. In the second session, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes did not allow any more wickets to fall. While Buttler notched up his first Test hundred in his career, Stokes ably aided the wicketkeeper-batsman with a 62. The two batsmen put together 159 runs for the fifth wicket before they ran into Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball.

After the introduction of the new ball, India picked up five wickets - four for Bumrah and one for Hardik Pandya. Even though Bumrah missed the chance of taking Rashid's wicket, he covered it up with that of Stuart Broad to bring about his first five-fer in England.

Final say

The question that arises in the mind of a follower of the game is that - What would have happened if Bumrah did not bowl the no-ball? Maybe, the match would have ended on Day 4 itself. Right now India have 210 runs to defend for the last wicket but what would have been the case if the runs required were just 10 instead of 210. Things would have become tricky and the no-ball could have cost India the game.

A no-ball is a part and parcel of the game but the reccurence of it by the same bowler is definitely not welcome at the highest level. If Bumrah doesn't correct the issue soon it might cost India a match or two more - just like last year's finale. So let us hope that Bumrah will resolve the issue as soon as possible. 

Twitter reactions

While the no-ball did not cost India much, Twitter had a field day discussing Bumrah's no ball. Here a few reactions to the wicket off the no-ball:



Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Jasprit Bumrah Leisure Reading
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Vishwanath, an engineer like many young Indians, is a big sports enthusiast. Right from his childhood, he thoroughly enjoyed following all the sporting events but his true calling came only when he started writing about them. Even though he follows many sports his main interest lies in cricket. At times, he also indulges in other sports like Football. If you are a cricket lover, you might want to follow him.
Twitter erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's five-fer takes India...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah's vicious spell is...
RELATED STORY
Options India could consider for Jasprit Bumrah in Tests
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of second...
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah: The X-factor in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul turned the tide in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 potential replacements for...
RELATED STORY
3 possible replacements for Jasprit Bumrah in England tour
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Hardik Pandya's maiden five-wicket haul...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us