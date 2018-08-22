Twitter can't get enough of Jasprit Bumrah as he yet again takes a wicket off a no-ball

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 193 // 22 Aug 2018, 14:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jasprit Bumrah gave Adil Rashid a reprieve

What's the story?

After the introduction of the new ball after 80 overs, Jasprit Bumrah put India in a position of complete dominance with three wickets - Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Chris Woakes - in two overs. Bumrah almost got his fifth wicket of the innings in the form of Adil Rashid in the very next over.

Virat Kohli caught the ball which came off the edge of Rashid's bat in the 87th over but thanks to a no-ball from Bumrah, Rashid helped England to take the game to the fifth day. Due to the missed chance, Bumrah had to wait for 10 more overs for his fifth wicket but him bowling no-balls on a regular basis is definitely a cause of concern for the team.

In case you didn't know

Bumrah has a history with no-balls even in limited overs cricket. The most famous no-ball incident is from the finale of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England. In the fourth over of the match, Pakistan's opener Fakhar Zaman edged one to the wicketkeeper MS Dhoni but the southpaw was saved by Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball.

After getting a reprieve at 3, Fakhar Zaman went onto score a match-winning 111 off 106 balls. The century by the man of the match helped Pakistan post a target of 339 in front of the Indian batsmen, who could manage only 158 runs and lost the match by 180 runs.

The heart of the matter

In a must-win game, the entire Indian team has stepped up their game and need just one wicket to win the game on the final day of play. With the captain leading from the front, the Indian batsmen set a target of 521 in front of the home team. A major chunk of the credit must also go the Indian bowlers for restricting England to jsut 161 in the first innings.

In England's second innings, Indian bowlers got a great start on Day 4 as they picked up four wickets in the first session. In the second session, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes did not allow any more wickets to fall. While Buttler notched up his first Test hundred in his career, Stokes ably aided the wicketkeeper-batsman with a 62. The two batsmen put together 159 runs for the fifth wicket before they ran into Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball.

After the introduction of the new ball, India picked up five wickets - four for Bumrah and one for Hardik Pandya. Even though Bumrah missed the chance of taking Rashid's wicket, he covered it up with that of Stuart Broad to bring about his first five-fer in England.

Final say

The question that arises in the mind of a follower of the game is that - What would have happened if Bumrah did not bowl the no-ball? Maybe, the match would have ended on Day 4 itself. Right now India have 210 runs to defend for the last wicket but what would have been the case if the runs required were just 10 instead of 210. Things would have become tricky and the no-ball could have cost India the game.

A no-ball is a part and parcel of the game but the reccurence of it by the same bowler is definitely not welcome at the highest level. If Bumrah doesn't correct the issue soon it might cost India a match or two more - just like last year's finale. So let us hope that Bumrah will resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Twitter reactions

While the no-ball did not cost India much, Twitter had a field day discussing Bumrah's no ball. Here a few reactions to the wicket off the no-ball:

Rashid returns to bat almost reluctantly as replays show a no-ball. But what a hostile spell this has been from Bumrah! He’s gone boom, boom and England have gone bust — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 21, 2018

had a boot landed half an inch behind this game would have been done today #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 21, 2018

Someone needs to take the blame for Bumrah’s continued flirtations with no balls. Some day like in the #ct17 final it is going to cost India big time #cricket #EngvInd — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) August 21, 2018

Bumrah should have two wickets column in his bowling summary



Wickets



Wickets with No ball — Broken Pundit (@Brokenpundit) August 21, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah And No Ball Wickets, Still A Better Love Story Than Twilight. 🙄😒😡 #INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) August 21, 2018

When Bumrah took his first wicket on a NO BALL #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HYe6p7t5If — RS (@AwaraRish) August 21, 2018

Bumrah's wicket on a no ball pic.twitter.com/krZfD1krqF — Sumit Chinchane (@To_SumIt_Up) August 21, 2018

No ball kyu dala tha Bumrah pic.twitter.com/KoHFZbym5c — Tanisha Sharma (@imTanisha18_7) August 21, 2018

Even while taking wickets Bumrah is never shy of bowling no balls. Greatness of the man that he wants to stay connected to his roots. So humble! — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 21, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah gets a Fifer. He puts a finger on his lips looking at a part of the crowd that is screaming no-ball. Bumrah's leading India towards a dominant Test win. pic.twitter.com/Woi0txm7Rp — Deepak Raj Verma (@iconicdeepak) August 21, 2018

Has Bumrah taken the most wickets off a no ball? — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 21, 2018

That no-ball wasn't match changing though its helped England survive the day. but imagine if that had happened with 10 runs needed to win. Bowling coach and team management have to really help Bumrah out with this. — Satish (@TheFinalCountUp) August 21, 2018

No balls to Bumrah is like what Chai to sutta #ENGvIND — Sheetal Jain🇮🇳 (@RealSheetal) August 21, 2018

Indian Fans : Bhai No ball karna chhod de.

Bumrah : pic.twitter.com/ZMYL8n1T82 — Shivaji Bajpai 🇮🇳 (@ShivajiThinks) August 21, 2018

Feel like calling Bumrah as 'Booooooo'mrah whenever he takes wkt of a no ball. 👿#EngvInd — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) August 21, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah's No-Ball has costed India -



1) Loss in Champions Trophy Final.

2) An extra day just to take a Wicket.



Being such a great bowler, Bumrah is failing to overcome his mistakes.#JaspritBumrah #ENGvIND #EngvsIndia #ENGvsIND #INDvENG #Bumrah #NoBallSpecialist — Saurabh Mavjekar (@SaurabhMavjekar) August 21, 2018

Everytime Bumrah takes a wicket but you haven’t yet seen the replay to check if the foot was behind the line or not. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5gjZBTUilT — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) August 21, 2018

Only #Bumrah has the balls to bowl a no-ball 🤣🤣🤣 #INDvENG — Mahesh (@mahesh11_mahesh) August 21, 2018

Jarpirt Bumrah wickets



Tests : 20

ODIs : 64

T20s : 43

Total wickets : 127

Total wickets including the ones on no balls : 971#EngvInd — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 21, 2018

The rate at which bumrah is bowling and taking wickets on No balls at the end of the carrier he might have to have a column

Wickets taken on normal balls 😂😂

Wickets taken on No-balls. #INDvsENG #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND — sai (@Sairam_39) August 21, 2018

Just In : These so called great English Batsman couldn't play regular swing bowling. I deliberately take 1 wicket on a no ball whenever I have done well in a particular match. It's like superstition which I believe ke kisi ki nazar na lage.



- Jaspirit Bumrah (File Pic) #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Tsd8UnpynZ — TIMES HOW (@TiimesHow) August 21, 2018

This is needed for Bumrah. Only Ramdev can save him. #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/fREf2X27mJ — Lalatendu Mishra (@lalatendu4u) August 21, 2018

Bumrah & No Ball And Wicket Still A Strongest Love Story Then Salman & Aishwarya 🙌😭🙊 #EngvInd #IndvsEng — Sir Yuzvendra Chahal (@SirChahal) August 21, 2018

why hasn't Bumrah's no-ball issue sorted yet? — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) August 21, 2018

Bumrah once again picks up a wicket on a no-ball. When he'll stop doing that? #ENGvIND — Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (@ahsannagi) August 21, 2018

Bumrah n noball.... Show me a more iconic pair then this... I will wait #ENGvIND — Rahane Hater Ko Bhagao (@rahaneswarrior) August 21, 2018

Girl to Bumrah: Tum Kisi aur se ishq karlo "I can't cross the line" — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) August 21, 2018