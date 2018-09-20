Twitter erupts as birthday boy Rashid Khan's 32-ball 57 takes Afghanistan to 255 against Bagladesh

Afghanistan who elected to bat first did get the right start as they lost two wickets before the end of the sixth over. For the third wicket, Mohammad Shahzad and Hashmatullah Shahidi put together a 51-run partnership but the former soon departed for 37 runs.

While wickets kept on falling at the other end, half-centurion Hashmatullah Shahidi was pulling the innings together. In spite of Shahidi's half-century, Afghanistan seemed to be in trouble as no batsman supported his efforts.

After Shahzad's departure, Shahidi tried to build a partnership with the captain, Asghar Afghan but that did not last long as Asghar got out for 8. Next came the experienced Shamiullah Shenwari but he too departed for 18. As a result of the building pressure to score runs, Shahidi too got out knicking one to the keeper.

Gulbadin Naib joined Mohammad Nabi in the middle after Shahidi's departure but with just 10 more runs on the board Nabi got out bringing birthday boy Rashid Khan to the crease. When Rashid Khan came to the crease, Afghanistan were struggling with 160 runs on board and 55 left in the innings.

With Rashid coming into the middle, Naib also upped the ante hitting two consecutive fours off Abu Hider's bowling in the 42nd over. After a brief period of silence, the duo unleashed their force in the 45th over as Rashid followed up a four by Naib with a four and a six. As a result of which, 17 runs came off Rubel Hossain's over.

After that, the two batsmen did not waste in opportunities as they ran many hard twos in the UAE heat. Just when Afghanistan needed the flourish, Rashid Khan unleashed the brute force in him as he punished Bangladesh captain, Moshrafe Mortaza. While he hit two fours in the 48th over (17 runs) bowled by Mortaza, he improved his fours' tally in the final over (19 runs) of the innings by smashing four fours in the over.

As a result of the onslaught, Rashid reached the half-century off just 31 balls and helped Afghanistan post a target of 256. The 55-ball 95 run eighth wicket partnership between Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan might come back to haunt Bangladesh in the second innings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rashid Khan's half-century:

Birthday boy on fire !! what a way to celebrate with such a special inn like that ... few wickets with the ball will be the icing on the cake.. happy birthday @rashidkhan_19 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 20, 2018

Happy Birthday @rashidkhan_19

What a half century that, amazing batting on a memorable day.

God bless, keep working hard. You have more success to achieve. #Aisacup pic.twitter.com/D4CLMXAKaR — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 20, 2018

Bowling, fielding certainly and even when batting, young Rashid Khan is a marvellous cricketer. Among the most exciting in the world — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 20, 2018

Oh boyyyyy! @rashidkhan_19 has bull dozed his way to a half century!! 57 of 32 and wait, Abhi to ‘birthday’ party shuru hui hai 😉.. How many wickets for the birthday boy? I’m going with three #BANvAFG — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 20, 2018

Rashid Khan is the 24th player with a fifty-plus score in ODI cricket on birthday. (Damien Martyn and Darren Bravo scored twice)



His 32-ball 57* is the 2nd quickest on B'day behind Yusuf Pathan's 29-ball 50* vs England in 2008. #BANvAFG #AsiaCup2018 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 20, 2018

.@rashidkhan_19 manages to save his wicket as he reaches the crease with his glove. #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/xzyA7sW00m — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 20, 2018

Rashid Khan does again for Afghanistan what an asset for the team.... Happy birthday champ! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 20, 2018

Rashid Khan celebrating the end of his Teenage with a 31-Ball 50!!#BANvAFG #AsiaCup — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) September 20, 2018

Turn on the TV to watch Rashid Khan bat, bowl, drop his bat and get into the crease by sliding his hand in.#BanvAfg — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 20, 2018

Rashid Khan was not born yesterday.



He was born today.



No wonder he just had a cakewalk.#sorry #BANvAFG — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 20, 2018

An amazingly skillful spinner and a whirlwind batsman. Afghanistan has truly found their first cricketing superstar. RASHID KHAN's exploits will inspire many in his country in the years to come #BANvAFG — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) September 20, 2018

Now I'm confused, what do I love more : Watching Rashid bowl or watching Rashid bat? 🤔 #AsiaCup2018 — Manya (@CSKian716) September 20, 2018