Twitter goes berserk as Prithvi Shaw scores a century on debut against West Indies

What's the story?

The wait is all but over for the 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw who made debut for India on Thursday against West Indies at Rajkot. He is the 293rd cricketer to represent India in Test cricket and at the age of 18 years 329 days Shaw became India's second youngest opener after Vijay Mehra, who was 17 years 265 days at Bombay's Brabourne Stadium against the Kiwis in Dec 1955.

On his debut, Shaw has been sensational with the bat. He scored a century off 99 balls to become the third fastest cricketer to score a debut hundred. With this feat, he also became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut for India in Tests.

In case you didn't know

Prithvi Shaw first grabbed the attention of the world as a 14-year-old when he 546 off 330 balls for Rizvi-Springfield against D'Assisi High School in the Harris Shield tournament of 2013-14. At the age of 17, he made his first debut for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and helped his side win the all-crucial semifinal against Tamil Nadu by scoring a century on debut.

Earlier this year, he also led the India team to victory in the U-19 World Cup held in New Zealand. After the World Cup success, Shaw was bought by Delhi Daredevils and he became the youngest ever opener in the history of the tournament.

In the last one year, Shaw has been sensational and has forced his way into the Indian Test team by performing exceptionally well in the domestic circuit and for India A. The Mumbai batsman has a first class average of 56.72 at a strike rate of 76.69.

The heart of the matter

After losing the Test series in England, a Virat Kohli-less India won the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. In less than a week's time after defending their title as the Asian Champions, they are back to Test cricket facing West Indies in a two-match series.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. Even after losing the wicket of KL Rahul in the very first over, India is a wonderful situation right now, thanks to Prithvi Shaw and Cheteswara Pujara. While Shaw entered the triple-digit zone in no time, Pujara himself is not too far from a century. With these two batting exceptionally, India are in a dominant position in the first Test.

Final Say

Prithvi Shaw is an extremely talented batsman and is one for the future. With India struggling to find the right opening combination in recent times, Shaw might be the perfect solution for India's troubles at the top. He is still young and with time will mature as a batsman and as a cricketer so it is important that India give him enough opportunities.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Shaw's century on debut

It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/obEcSylvCV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 4, 2018

Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/e86XPsg6ho — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 4, 2018

Congratulations to Prithvi Shaw for a hundred on debut. Love the fact that he can score at a strike rate of 100 just batting instinctively without looking to over attack or by taking risks. 👏👏👏🙏#PrithviShaw — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2018

What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India's test cricket squad and scores a century! 💯 Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018

Hundred on Ranji debut, hundred on Duleep debut, hundred on Test debut. Know another student from that school..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 4, 2018

Such a beautiful moment for young @PrithviShaw. Almost a child. Bats like he knows no fear. No inhibitions. This is a different generation! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 4, 2018

Wow .. 18 yrs old @PrithviShaw .. Test 💯 on debut .. Looks like #India have another superstar that has arrived on the scene !!! #INDvWI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 4, 2018

Is ladke mein kuch toh bahut khaas hai. Looked that he belongs here from the very first ball he faced. A sign of things to come, well played Prithvi Shaw #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2018

Prithvi Shaw only 17,not a bad start to his career with a run a ball 100 on debut! Was impressive in the U19 WC & did well for Delhi Daredevils - watch out! — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) October 4, 2018

As rupee, oil prices, stock prices and economy cause depression the only thing uplifting the mood today is young ( 18 year old) Prithvi Shaw century in his first test against West Indies. Century on debut is always to be celebrated. — M K Venu (@mkvenu1) October 4, 2018

Aakash Chopra was a down-to-Prithvi opener.

And for Prithvi Shaw, Aakash is the limit.#ProudOfMyHindiKnowldge — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 4, 2018

Prithvi Shaw makes a century on his debut. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/UTfxUnvwYY — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 4, 2018

Centuries on first-class debut and also on Test debut:



GR Viswanath

DM Wellham

PRITHVI SHAW



(Sehwag scored century on Test debut and century in his maiden FC innings but in his second match)#IndvWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 4, 2018

Fastest maiden Test 100 for India (balls):



85 S Dhawan v Aus, Mohali, 2013

86 H Pandya v SL, Pallekele, 2017

93 MS Dhoni v Pak, Faisalabad, 2006

97 K Srikkanth v Aus, SCG, 1986

99 PRITHVI SHAW v WI, Rajkot, 2018#INDvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 4, 2018

Fastest hundreds on Test debut (on record):

85 Shikhar Dhawan

93 Dwayne Smith

99 Prithvi Shaw#INDvWI #INDvsWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 4, 2018

Youngest at the time of maiden Test 100 (India);



17y 112d S Tendulkar v Eng, Manchester, 1990

18y 329d PRITHVI SHAW v WI, Rajkot, 2018

20y 021d Kapil Dev v WI, Delhi, 1979

20y 131d AA Baig v Eng, Manchester, 1959#INDvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 4, 2018