×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya help India level the T20I series against Australia

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
25 Nov 2018, 17:49 IST

Krunal Pandya walked away with the MoM award
Krunal Pandya walked away with the MoM award

After trailing the series 1-0 at the end of two rain-affected games, India had to win the last match of the series at Sydney. Virat Kohli and his men lived up to the task and have ensured that their record of being unbeaten in the final T20I of a three-match bilateral series remains intact.

Australia chose to bat first after winning the toss and got off to a good start. Their openers - Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short - added 68 runs for the first wicket. Kuldeep Yadav provided the first breakthrough for India as he sent Finch to the pavilion.

During the middle overs, Man of the Match Krunal Pandya dominated the Aussie batting line-up. He picked four crucial wickets and helped India assert their dominance. During the last few overs, it was the lower order onslaught from Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter Nile that took Australia to 164 in 20 overs.

Chasing down the target set by the home team, Indian openers - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan - ensured that India were always in the driver's seat. Being Dhawan was dismissed by Mitchell Starc, the pair added 67 runs off just 33 balls for the first wicket.

India also lost the services of Rohit Sharma for the same score but the presence of Virat Kohli in the middle that India were in complete control of the match. Kohli timed his innings to perfection and even the wickets of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant off consecutive balls did not affect the Indian captain.

After Pant's dismissal, Dinesh Karthik with his newly found calmness joined Virat. The two ensured that the target was within India's reach by scoring boundaries on a regular basis. In the process of chasing down the target, Kohli also scored his 19th T20I half-century.

The experienced batting pair ensured that India won the match by 6 wickets. While Krunal Pandya was adjudged the Man of the Match for his four-fer, Shikhar Dhawan won the Man of the series award.

Here's how Twitter reacted as India levelled the series 1-1:








Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Krunal Pandya
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
Why Kohli should choose Yuzvendra Chahal over Krunal...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia, First T20I: 5 unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as India lose to Australia by 4 runs in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 3rd T20I: 3 reasons for India's win
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things India should do to...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: 5 unnoticed things from 3rd T20I at...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be dropped for 2nd T20I...
RELATED STORY
India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips 
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
Why Hardik Pandya's injury is a blessing in disguise for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Today
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us