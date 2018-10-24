×
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman to score 10000 ODI runs

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
371   //    24 Oct 2018, 17:42 IST


What's the story?

Virat Kohli became the fastest cricketer to the 10,000-run mark that too by a huge margin. When he scored 81 runs in the second ODI against West Indies he reached the landmark. Virat took just 205 innings to reach the landmark which is 54 innings less than what Sachin Tendulkar took to reach the magical figure.

He did not stop after reaching the milestone as he went onto score his 37th ODI century in the 44th over.

Innings taken by Virat Kohli to each milestone:

1,000 runs: 24 innings

2,000 runs: 53 innings

3,000 runs: 75 innings

4,000 runs: 93 innings

5,000 runs: 114 innings

6,000 runs: 136 innings

7,000 runs: 161 innings

8,000 runs: 175 innings

9,000 runs: 194 innings

10,000 runs: 205 innings

In case you didn't know

India, currently ranked second in ODIs are playing a five-match series against the eighth-ranked West Indies. In the first match, thanks to Heymeyer's century Windies posted a total of 323 in the first innings.

But even a target in excess of 300 did not trouble the Indian team as the captain and the vice-captain scored centuries during the chase. While Virat Kohli departed for 140, Rohit Sharma with his unbeaten 152 ensured that India won the match by 8 wickets in hand.

Heart of the matter

After winning the first ODI in Guwahati, the Indian team was back at work facing the Windies in Vishakapatnam. After winning the toss, India lost both their openers - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan - cheaply but the partnership between Kohli and Ambati Rayudu steadied things for India.

For the third wicket, the two batsmen put together a 139 partnership off 142 balls. Rayudu departed after scoring an 80-ball 73 and MS Dhoni joined Kohli in the middle. A lot was expected of the partnership but Dhoni was bowled off McCoy's bowling. Rishabh Pant too departed after a small cameo but Kohli went onto score his 37th century.

Final say

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greatest batsmen the world has ever seen. He has been breaking records for fun and it has been a pleasure to watch him bat effortlessly. Let's hope that his purple patch will continue for a long time so that we can see him break many more records.

Twitter reactions

