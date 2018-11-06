Twitter erupts as Zimbabwe beats Bangladesh to register a win in away Tests after 17 years

Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh by 151 runs

After a 3-0 drubbing in the ODI series in the hands of Bangladesh, a little was expected of Zimbabwe in the first Test match against the home team. Zimbabwe not only competed with the better-ranked side but also defeated them compressively to register an away Test win after a gap of 17 years.

Zimbabwe opted to bat first after winning the toss and their captain, and opener Hamilton Masakadza scored a half-century. After the wicket of Masakadza, it was the Man of the Match Sean Williams who steadied the innings for Zimbabwe.

Williams got out for 88 but his innings ensured that the visitors posted a total in excess of 200. Peter Moor, who was the unbeaten batsman for Zimbabwe in the first innings, too scored a half-century and helped his side post a first innings total of 282.

For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam was the best bowler picking up six wickets in the first innings. During the chase, Bangladesh got off to the worst possible starts as they lost 4 wickets for just 19 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim and Ariful Haque tried saving the innings by scoring 31 and 41 respectively but the regular fall of wickets meant that Bangladesh could manage only 143 in the first innings.

Unlike Zimbabwe's first innings, none of their batsmen could score a half-century as Bangladeshi spinners controlled the game. While Taijul Islam picked up his second five-for of the match, Mehidy Hasan and Nazmul Islam got three and two wickets respectively. The good show by the spinners meant that they could restrict the visitors to a sub-200 total in the second innings.

Chasing a target of 321, Bangladeshi openers put together a half-century partnership for the first wicket but that was the only significant partnership of the innings. While Sikander Raza sent back three of Bangladesh's top 4 batsmen to the pavilion, Brandon Mavuta and Wellington Masakadza cleaned up the tail by picking up four and two wickets respectively.

As a result, Zimbabwe bowled out Bangladesh for just 169 runs and registered an emphatic 151-run victory, their first Test win since beating Pakistan in Harare, September 2013. and their first away Test win since beating Bangladesh in Chittagong, November 2001.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Zimbabwe's win over Bangladesh:

Congratulations to Zimbabwe on a well deserved away Test Match victory against Bangladesh. Really spirited effort despite so many challenges. #BANvZIM — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 6, 2018

This is going to be a splendid result for Zimbabwe whose cricketers are to be greatly admired for giving off their best amidst so many issues around them. Beating Bangladesh in away conditions is not easy at all. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 6, 2018

A massive result for Zimbabwe. A test match victory against Bangladesh in Bangladesh, not an easy thing to do. Australia and England have lost here recently. Feel happy for the Zimbabwe boys #BANvZIM — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 6, 2018

What a result for Zimbabwe....in the age of home dominance, a Test win away from home should be celebrated with a lot of fanfare. More so given Zim’s last few years at top flight cricket. Well done 👍 #BanvZim — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 6, 2018

That is an amazing win for Zimbabwe! Great stuff. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) November 6, 2018

Congratulations to Zimbabwe on an amazing Test win against Bangladesh, their first Test win since beating Pakistan in Harare, September 2013. and their first away Test win since beating Bangladesh in Chittagong, November 2001. Played @ZimCricketv. 👏 #Cricket #BANvZIM — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 6, 2018

Incredible Test victory by Zimbabwe in Bangladesh. After all their problems in recent years, thumping Bangladesh away - who drew 1-1 with England and Australia at home - is an amazing achievement. Great to see — Tim (@timwig) November 6, 2018

Meanwhile Zimbabwe have beaten Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test at Sylhet. Huge upset! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 6, 2018

Zimbabwe just stunned Bangladesh by beating them at their home 😲😲😲😲

3rd away test match victory for Zimbabwe.

But Liton Das was not out 😆😆#BANvZIM #BanVsZim pic.twitter.com/wE23ssb1QL — 🇮🇳 Anuradha 🇮🇳 (@AnuRadha9082) November 6, 2018

#BAN🇧🇩 143, 169-all out#ZIM🇿🇼 282, 181



👉Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh By 151 Runs

👉Their First Test Win Since 2013

👉Their 3rd Away Test Match Win



Poor Bangladesh Can't Even Cry About No-ball Or Runout Decisions And Blame The Umpire. 😂🤣😂 #BANvZIM #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/vxcIxLqoxp — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 6, 2018

Overall it is Zimbabwe's only 3rd away Test victory after 17 years and all coming in the month of November! 😱

30 Nov 1998 - bt Pak at Peshawar by 7 wkts

19 Nov 2001 - bt Ban at Chittagong MAA by 8 wkts

6 Nov 2018 - bt Ban at Sylhet by 151 runs #BanvZim — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 6, 2018

Zimbabwe's win against Bangladesh is their first away win in 17 years, their fifth win in 48 Tests home or away & only the 19th win in 99 Tests by a non-Asian team in Asia since the start of 2010. That's a good result for any team, let alone Zimbabwe. #BANvZIM — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 6, 2018

Zimbabwe's 151 run win over Bangladesh is their first Test victory since September 2013.



It's also there first Test victory away from home since November 2001.#BANvZIM #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 6, 2018