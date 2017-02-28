Twitter Q&A: David Warner answers fans' queries after Pune Test

The Australian star showed his lighter side while interacting with fans on Twitter after Australia's convincing win in Pune.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 18:18 IST

One of the most celebrated cricketers to be currently gracing the game, David Warner, with his tremendous enthusiasm and commitment towards the sport, is a complete hit with the fans, both in Australia and abroad.

He holds a special place in India, where the world saw his career take flight in the IPL, ever since he was roped in by the Delhi Daredevils in 2009, even when he had just started to find his feet in international cricket. He himself conceded how his knocks with Virender Sehwag helped him blossom as a cricketer, helping him become an Australian Test star as well.

Currently in India with the Australian team for the four-Test series, Warner, answered questions from fans in a Twitter Q&A, taking fans through various aspects of his game, and matters off it as well.

On the Indian team

Q. Who’s your favourite Indian batsman and bowler (apart from Virat Kohli)?

Q. What are your thoughts on MS Dhoni?

What a cricketer https://t.co/b0SBv8xjLL — David Warner (@davidwarner31) February 27, 2017

Q. One word for Virat Kohli?