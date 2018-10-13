Two Indian cricketers who scored two centuries in their first two Test innings

After Prithvi Shaw missed out on a brilliant century in India's 1st innings versus West Indies in the second Test match, he missed the chance of being the third Indian cricketer to score two centuries in the first two Test innings, as he scored 134 runs off 154 deliveries in his debut innings in Test cricket.

Prithvi Shaw scored 70 runs in just 53 deliveries, with some classical and attacking shots. Shaw was given a lifeline in the twelveth over of India's innings after Shai Hope, at the slips, put down a tough chance.

Some cricket fans are now hoping to witness the past days of Indian cricket when Virender Sehwag gave India fiery starts consistently.

Now, let us take a look at the two Indian cricketers who scored two centuries in their first two Test innings.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma made his Test debut against West Indies in India. In his debut Test, he piled up 177 runs facing 301 deliveries, a knock that consisted of 23 boundaries and a six. As a result of Rohit's magnificent knock, India put a total of 495 runs on the board and comfortably won that match by an innings and 51 runs. Rohit Sharma became the 'Man of the Match' in that Test match which was held in Rohit's favourite cricket stadium, the Eden Gardens.

Coincidentally, India scored 495 runs in their only innings in the 2nd Test match in Wankhede, where Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten with 111 runs. Sharma faced 127 balls in that innings where he scored 11 fours and 3 sixes. India won that match by an innings and 126 runs. However, this time Pragyan Ojha was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his five-wicket haul in each innings.

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly also scored two centuries in his first two innings in Test cricket. In fact, he became the first Indian cricketer to achieve the feat and the only cricketer to do so overseas. Sourav scored both of those centuries against England, one at The Lord's and the other at Trent Bridge.

Sourav made his Test debut in the second Test match of the 'India tour to England 1996' under Mohammad Azharuddin. He top-scored for India with 131 runs off 301 balls, while none of the others got three-digit figures. India batted only once in that match which finally ended in a draw.

Ganguly scored 136 runs in 268 balls in the following Test match, which also ended in a draw. This time though, it was Tendulkar who scored the most runs of India in that innings. Unfortunately, India could bat twice in that match, but England couldn't due to which the match ended in a draw.