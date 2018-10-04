U-19 Asia Cup 2018: India qualify for the finals with a thrilling two-run win over Bangladesh

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 // 04 Oct 2018, 20:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India Under 19 qualify for the finals of Under 19 Asia Cup 2018

The Indian U-19 team defeated Bangladesh in the thrilling first semi-finals of Asia Cup U-19 tournament played at Dhaka on Thursday.

It was a thrilling match with India posting a modest total, but the bowlers made life tough for the Bangladeshi batsmen and won the match for the team by a narrow margin.

Indian captain P Simran Singh won the toss and decided to bat first. Padikkal was dismissed for one run in the third over.

Anuj Rawat and Yash Jaiswal steadied the innings adding 66 runs for the second wicket, before India lost half of the side for 77 runs.

Badoni and Sameer Choudary rescued the innings adding 59 runs for the sixth wicket. Badoni and Sameer were dismissed in quick succession.

India could only post 172 in 49.3 overs. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers with three for 16 in 10 overs while, Rishad Hossain, Towhid Hridoy and Mrittunjoy Chowdury took two wickets each while Minhazur Rahman took one wicket.

Chasing 173 to win, it was a great start by Jangra picking two early wickets of Nawroz Nabil and Sajid Hossain in the first seven overs.

The Indian bowlers made life tough for Bangladesh batsmen with their line and lengths reducing them to 65 for 5.

Shamim Hossain and Akbar Ali steadied the Bangladesh innings, adding 74 runs for the sixth wicket. Hossain reached his half-century off 70 balls.

After the fall of Akbar Ali's wicket, the Indian bowlers continued to take wickets at regular intervals. With three runs needed to win, Badoni run out on Minhazur Rahman helping India win the match by just two runs. For Bangladesh, Shamim Hossain was the top scorer with 59.

India bowled out Bangladesh for 170 in 46.2 overs. For India, Jangra and Desai took three wickets each while Harsh Tyagi took two wickets. The other wicket-taker was Gangapuram.

With this win, India qualified for the finals and will take on the winner of Sri Lanka versus Afghanistan to be played on 5th October.

India Under 19 172 in 49.3 overs ( Jaiswal 37, Sameer Choudhary 36, Shoriful Islam 3/16) beat

Bangladesh Under 19 170 in 46.2 overs ( Shamim Hossain 59, Akbar Ali 45, M Jangra 3/25, SA Desai 3/35) by 2 runs.