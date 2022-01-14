U-19 World Cup 2022: Top 10 jerseys of the tournament

The ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup kicks off on January 14. Defending champions Bangladesh U19 will face competition from 15 other teams in this showpiece event scheduled to end on February 5.
A total of 48 games will be played in this edition, with 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams each.
Ahead of the competition, let’s have a look at the kits of the teams that have been released so far.
#1 Australia
Australia will don the traditional yellow jersey. It is similar to what the men wore in the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE. With the senior team having won the T20 World Cup, the U19 side will be hoping to taste glory in the upcoming U19 World Cup as well.
#2 Pakistan
Pakistan have launched a new jersey for the U19 World Cup. It consists of two shades of green separated by a horizontal line. They have also launched an alternate kit which is a combination of yellow and green.
#3 England
England’s senior men team changed their jersey during the 2019 World Cup. They won that World Cup and since then haven’t changed the jersey. England’s U19 side has opted for a lighter shade for the upcoming U19 World Cup.
#4 Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka U19 side also has gone for a similar jersey to its current national men’s team. The jersey is a good mix of shades of blue along with yellow that looks attractive.
#5 Ireland
The Irish side will put on their traditional green jersey for the upcoming U19 World Cup. This kit will be similar to their senior men’s team jersey.
#6 West Indies
The hosts have gone for a maroon jersey in the U19 World Cup. They have a palm tree on their shirt, giving a different look to the traditional jersey.
#7 Bangladesh
Bangladesh have opted for a dark green jersey with red sleeves. They also have an alternate jersey with the red color being dominant over the green.
#8 India
India will don a similar jersey to that of the senior men’s team. The youngsters from India, who are eyeing their fifth title, will start their U19 campaign in a bleeding blue jersey.
#9 Scotland
The Scottish side will don a similar kit to their senior men’s team. They will continue wearing their dark blue attire.
#10 Zimbabwe
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Zimbabwe U19 will don a jersey consisting of red and yellow, with red playing a major part. Yellow stripes towards the end of the shirt give a nice overall look to the jersey.