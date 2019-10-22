U.A.E. vs Jersey live cricket score, ball by ball commentary, scorecard | ICC T20 qualifiers

U.A.E. will try to win their third match of the tournament

The hosts of the ICC T20 Qualifiers 2019, U.A.E. will play their fourth match of the group stage against Jersey, who have a 50 per cent win record in this tournament. Both the teams will look to improve their position in the Group B standings with a victory in this match.

U.A.E. have played three matches so far, where they have beaten Ireland and Hong Kong after losing to Oman in their tournament opener. Their opponents, Jersey had defeated Namibia in their first match before surrendering to Canada at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

As the players of the home team have more experience than Jersey, U.A.E. will start as the favourites to win this clash.

Shifting our focus to the players to watch out for, Jonty Jenner can prove to be the X-factor for Jersey once again as the batsman has already scored 113 runs in 2 innings. He has hit 6 fours and 6 sixes which shows how lethal he can be for U.A.E. However, the home side has a mighty batting line-up as well featuring the likes of Rohan Mustafa and Rameez Shahzad.

On the bowling front, the attention will be on the U.A.E. all-rounder, Rohan Mustafa who has already taken a four-wicket haul in this tournament. Jersey's bowling unit is comparatively weaker but the fans will hope that captain Charles Perchard continued to keep a check on the flow of runs in this match.

U.A.E vs Jersey Playing XI:

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Usman, Darius D'Silva, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Boota(w), Sultan Ahmed, Ahmed Raza(c), Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Jersey: Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Benjamin Ward, Corey Bisson, Dominic Blampied, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford(w), Charles Perchard(c)

The U.A.E vs Jersey match will start at 3:40 PM IST. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the live score and more.