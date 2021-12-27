U19 Asia Cup, Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Bangladesh U19 will be up against Sri Lanka U19 in their last group game of the U19 Asia Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, led by Rakibul Hasan, have already made their way through to the semis after two resounding wins over Nepal and Kuwait. Their net run rate of 3.760 is also the best among all the teams competing in the tournament. Bangladesh will now be looking to finish the league atop the points table.

On Saturday, they defeated Kuwait by 222 runs. After being put in to bat first, the Junior Tigers racked up 291, riding on a century from Mahfijul Islam. Thereafter, Bangladesh made sure that Kuwait were bowled out for 69 in 25.3 overs, with Ripon Mondal picking up three wickets.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will also be looking to stay unbeaten in the tournament. Having thumped Kuwait by 274 runs, they beat Nepal by 60 runs on Sunday. After batting first, the Lankans racked up a colossal score of 322 for the loss of four wickets on the board.

Sadisha Rajapaksha starred for Lanka, scoring 131 with the help of 11 fours and two sixes. Chamindu Wickramasinghe also chipped in with a knock of 111. Thereafter, Matheesha Pathirana and Raveen de Silva picked up three wickets apiece. Nepal could only manage 262 in their run-chase.

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Details

Match: Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Group B, U19 Asia Cup 2021

Date and Time: December 28, 2021, Tuesday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Ground has been a tough one for batting in recent times. The spinners are most likely to make hay. But batters can exercise their arms since the boundaries aren’t overly long at the venue.

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Weather Forecast

Conditions will mostly be sunny with temperatures around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side as well.

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh U19

Probable XI: Rakibul Hasan (c), Tahjibul Islam (wk), SM Meherob, Aich Mollah, Mahfijul Islam, Ripon Mondol, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Musfik Hasan, Ariful Islam, Naimur Rohman

Sri Lanka U19

Probable XI: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Dunith Wellalage (c), Yasiru Rodrigo, Anjala Bandara (wk), Raveen de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana, Wanuja Sahan

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Prediction

Although both teams are unbeaten in the tournament, it’s Bangladesh who have looked more dangerous so far. The Junior Tigers seem the favorites to win the next game, although not by a huge margin.

Prediction: Bangladesh U19 are likely to win this contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

