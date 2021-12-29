U19 Asia Cup, India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

India U19 will square off against Bangladesh U19 in the second semi-final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this cracking contest.

India U19 finished at the second position in Group A. They have won two out of three games and finished with four points to their name. They defeated Afghanistan U19 in their last group game to book a place in the semi-final.

After being asked to bat first, the Afghan side scored 259 in their 20 overs. It was a daunting task ahead for the Indians. After a solid start by the openers, they lost their way a bit in the middle overs. But a brilliant partnership from Raj Bawa and Kaushal Tambe helped them chase down the total with 10 balls to spare.

They will be high on confidence after that four-wicket win and will look to carry the winning momentum forward.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh U19 topped the Group B ahead of Sri Lanka, thanks to a superior run rate. They won their first two games and their third game against the Lankans was canceled due to COVID-19 scare. They finished with five points to their name at the top of the table.

Bangladesh U19 have been sensational so far in the competition, winning both the games comprehensively. After defeating Nepal by 154 runs, they followed it up by beating Kuwait by 222 runs.

Asked to bat first, they posted 291 on the board against Kuwait. They proceeded to knock their opponents over on 69, winning the game by a mammoth margin. Bangladesh U19 will be hoping for a similar performance in their semi-final clash against India U19.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Details

Match: India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, Semi-Final 2, U19 Asia Cup 2021.

Date and Time: December 30th 2021, Thursday, 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has often seen the ball come nicely on to the bat. The batters enjoy playing on this surface while the bowlers need to be on their toes. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sharjah is expected to hover between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will be a constant presence throughout the day.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Probable XIs

India U19

The bowlers struggled a bit and managed to pick up only four wickets as Afghanistan posted 259 on the board. Harnoor Singh scored a fifty at the top of the order in the second innings. A brilliant partnership between Raj Bawa (43*) and Kaushal Tambe (35*) helped them get across the line in the penultimate over.

Probable XI

Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar.

Bangladesh U19

Bangladesh have been sensational in the competition so far. They defeated Kuwait comprehensively by 222 runs. Mahfijul Islam scored a fantastic century at the top of the order to help his side post 291 on the board. Every bowler picked up at least a wicket as they bowled Kuwait out for 69.

Probable XI

Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Tahjibul Islam (wk), SM Meherob, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Naimur Rohman, Rakibul Hasan (c), Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Prediction

Both India and Bangladesh have been good in the competition so far and will look to maintain their good form in the second semi-final. It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations.

India U19 look a well-settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: India U19 to win this encounter.

