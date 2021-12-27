U19 Asia Cup, Nepal U19 vs Kuwait U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Nepal U19 will square off against Kuwait U19 in their last group game of the U19 Asia Cup 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Tuesday.

Nepal, led by Dev Khanal, are already out of the competition and their last league game will be nothing but a dead rubber. They began their campaign with a hefty 154-run loss at the hands of Bangladesh U19. Thereafter, Sri Lanka handed Nepal a 60-run defeat on Sunday.

Nepal's bowlers faltered big time as the Lankans put on a colossal score of 322 for four on the board. Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Sadisha Rajapaksa scored centuries to break the backbone of the Nepal bowling attack. Arjun Saud was the shining light for the entire team with his 64 runs before Nepal ended their innings with 262 in 47.5 overs.

Kuwait, too, have had a forgettable outing thus far. With two losses and a net run rate of -4.969, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table in Group B. In their previous game on December 25, Bangladesh defeated Kuwait by 222 runs.

After electing to field first, Kuwait faltered as Bangladesh scored 291 in 49.2 overs on the back of Mahfijul Islam’s 112-run knock, laced with 12 fours and four sixes. Thereafter, Kuwait were shot out for 69 in 25.3 overs. Meet Bhavsar made 43, but his knock went in vain.

Nepal U19 vs Kuwait U19 Match Details

Match: Nepal U19 vs Kuwait U19, Group B, U19 Asia Cup 2021

Date and Time: December 28, 2021, Tuesday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Nepal U19 vs Kuwait U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a sporting one thus far. The batters have been able to score runs, but the bowlers haven’t returned empty-handed either. Batting second should be the way forward.

Nepal U19 vs Kuwait U19Weather Forecast

Conditions are expected to stay clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity not on the higher side.

Nepal U19 vs Kuwait U19 Probable XIs

Nepal U19

Probable XI: Dev Khanal (c), Basant Karki, Santosh Karki, Bibek Magar, Arjun Saud (wk), Basir Ahamad, Bibek Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Sher Malla, Tilak Bhandari

Kuwait U19

Probable XI: Meet Bhavsar (c & wk), Abdul Sadiq, Jude Saldanha, Abdullah Zaheer, M Umar, Mirza Ahmed, Abdullah Farooq, Zeeshan Azeem, Mohammad Bastaki, Habier Ali, Henry Thomas

Nepal U19 vs Kuwait U19 Match Prediction

Both Nepal and Kuwait are yet to open their accounts in the tournament. But Nepal are expected to come up trumps in their next game as they have experience in their ranks.

Prediction: Nepal U19 are likely to win this contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

