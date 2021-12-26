U19 Asia Cup, Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

On Monday, Pakistan U19 will be up against UAE U19 in their last group game of the U19 Asia Cup 2021 at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

After winning the first two matches, Pakistan U19 have already qualified for the semifinals. They have defeated Afghanistan U19 and India U19 by four wickets and two wickets, respectively.

Pakistan U19 will look to continue their winning run and finish the group stage on top with another win.

On the other hand, UAE U19 have already crashed out of the competition after losing their first two matches. They lost their first game to India U19 by 154 runs, while Afghanistan U19 toppled them by 140 runs in their second game.

Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Match Details

Match: Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Group A, U19 Asia Cup 2021

Date and Time: December 27, 2021, Monday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Pitch Report

Enough runs are available for the batters on this wicket, but it will get slower as the match progresses. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first.

Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Weather Forecast

A day of clear skies is predicted in Dubai on Sunday. While the chances of rain are 10%, temperature levels are expected to stay between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Probable XIs

Pakistan U19

Muhammad Shehzad (81 runs) was the catalyst of Pakistan U19’s win against India U19. However, Ahmed Khan, with an unbeaten 29 off 19 balls, stole his thunder to win the game.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Zameer was the star with the ball as the pacer accounted for a five-for.

Probable XI:

Abdul Wahid, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (WK), Qasim Akram (C), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

United Arab Emirates U19

Only two of UAE U19’s batters reached double digits in their last game. However, their bowling was up to the mark as Nilansh Keshwani bagged three wickets.

Meanwhile, Sailles Jaishankar and Alishan Sharafu accounted for two wickets each.

Probable XI

Kai Smith, Aryansh Sharma (WK), Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (C), Punya Mehra, Ali Naseer, Soorya Sathish, Nilansh Keswani, Aayan Afzal Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Sailles Jaishankar

Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Match Prediction

There is a massive gulf in quality between the two sides. UAE U19 have bowled well so far, but their batting has failed to turn up.

Pakistan U19, at the same time, will be brimming with confidence after clinching the nail-biting thriller against India U19.

Prediction: Pakistan U19 are likely to win this contest.

