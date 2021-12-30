U19 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka U19 vs India U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka U19 will lock horns against India U19 in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Sri Lanka have been unbeaten in the competition so far. They beat Pakistan in the semi-final in a close-fought contest. After electing to bat first, the Lankan batters struggled to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 147 in 44.5 overs. Their bowlers were up to the task as they stepped up and knocked over Pakistan for 125 in the last over.

Meanwhile, India beat Bangladesh comprehensively in the other semi-final. After being asked to bat first, India posted 243-8. Shaik Rasheed scored an unbeaten 90 to help his team post a competitive total.

Their bowlers then knocked over Bangladesh for 140. India will now look to repeat the same against Sri Lanka in the final on Friday.

Sri Lanka U19 vs India U19 Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs India U19, Final, U19 Asia Cup 2021.

Date and Time: December 31st 2021, Friday; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Sri Lanka U19 vs India U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers will need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Sri Lanka U19 vs India U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai is expected to hover between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius. There might be rain interruptions during the game, as rain is predicted on Friday. Nevertheless, a full game should ensue.

Sri Lanka U19 vs India U19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka U19

Contributions from tailenders Yasiru Rodrigo (31*) and Matheesha Pathirana (31) helped them post 147 in the semi-final. Treveen Mathew and Dunith Wellalage picked up four and three wickets respectively to help Sri Lanka win by 22 runs.

Probable XI

Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Dunith Wellalage (c), Sadisha Rajapaksa, Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Treveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Anjala Bandara (wk), Pawan Pathiraja, Matheesha Pathirana.

India U19

On the back of an unbeaten 90 from Shaik Rasheed, India scored 243 runs in the other semi-final. In response, all the bowlers picked up wickets as Bangladesh were bundled out for 140 runs.

Probable XI

Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar.

Sri Lanka U19 vs India U19 Match Prediction

Both Sri Lanka and India have been good in the competition so far, and will look to be at their best in the final. It will all come down to who handles their nerves better in crunch situations. Expect a good battle between bat and ball on Friday.

India look like a well-settled unit, so expect them to lift the title on Friday.

Prediction: India U19 to win this game against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka U19 vs India U19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, 1 HD, Select 2, Select 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

