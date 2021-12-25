U19 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The battle for supremacy between the young Asian sides will continue as Sri Lanka U19 will take on Nepal U19 in the next game of the U19 Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka U19 began their campaign in style as they defeated Kuwait U19 by 274 runs in a one-sided game. The young Sri Lankan Lions will look to continue their good form with another big win.

Nepal U19, on the other hand, had a tough start to the competition. Bangladesh U19 outplayed them in their first game by 154 runs. Nepal U19 will be looking to produce a better performance to register their first win in the tournament.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19, Group B, U19 Asia Cup 2021

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Pitch Report

It's a proper cricketing surface with something in it for everyone. While the batters will enjoy their time in the middle, the spinners will get into the game as the match progresses. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Weather Forecast

A bright day with no chance of precipitation is predicted in Sharjah on Sunday. Meanwhile, the temperature is likely to hover between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka U19

Sri Lanka U19 defeated Kuwait U19 by 274 runs in their last game. They posted a massive total of 323/5 in 50 overs while batting first. Four batters scored fifty for Sri Lanka U19 and Pawan Pathiraja top-scored with 86 runs.

Defending the total, the bowlers were on fire and wrapped up Kuwait 19 for just 49 runs. Skipper Dunith Wellalage bagged four wickets, while Sadisha Rajapaksa accounted for three.

Probable XI: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara (WK), Yasiru Rodrigo, Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Dunith Wellalage (C), Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Matheesha Pathirana, Wanuja Sahan

Nepal U19

Nepal U19 lost their last game to Bangladesh U19 by 154 runs. Bangladesh posted a big total of 297/4 in 50 overs while batting first. Mohammad Aadil Alam and Tilak Bhandari each picked up one wicket for Nepal U19.

Chasing the target, Nepal U19 innings never got out of blocks, and they were bundled out for 143 in 42.3 overs. Bibek Magar, with 33 runs, was the only batsman who looked secure before getting run out.

Probable XI: Arjun Kumal, Dev Khanal (C), Bibek Yadav, Santosh Karki, Tilak Bhandari, Bibek Magar, Arjun Saud (WK), Mohammad Aadil Alam, Gulsan Jha, Basir Ahamad, Durgesh Gupta

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Prediction

Both teams had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns. While Sri Lanka U19 won their opening game by a massive margin, Nepal U19 lost their first game without putting up a fight. There is a massive gulf between the quality of the two sides, and Sri Lanka U19 are looking good for the 2nd consecutive victory.

Prediction: Sri Lanka U19 are likely to win this contest

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

