U19 Triangular Series 2021: Full schedule, match timings and squads

After India U19 and Bangladesh U19 locked horns in the 2020 U19 World Cup final, the teams are all set to cross paths again in the U19 triangular series, albeit with new faces in the squads.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with a brilliant plan of hosting India U19 A, India U19 B and Bangladesh U19 teams in a triangular series. The tournament will help the young players get some much-needed practice ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies.

The tri-series will be played between November 28 and December 7, with all games set to be held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

U19 Triangular Series 2021: Full schedule & match timings - All times in IST

November 28, Sunday

India U19 A vs India U19 B at 9:00 AM

November 29, Monday

India U19 A vs Bangladesh U19 at 9:00 AM

December 1, Wednesday

India U19 B vs Bangladesh U19 at 9:00 AM

December 2, Thursday

India U19 A vs Bangladesh U19 at 9:00 AM

December 4, Saturday

India U19 B vs Bangladesh U19 at 9:00 AM

December 5, Sunday

India U19 A vs India U19 B at 9:00 AM

December 7, Tuesday

Final - TBC vs TBC at 9:00 AM

All matches will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

U19 Triangular Series 2021: Squads

India U19 A

SK Rasheed (C), Yash Dhull (VC), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana, S Rohilla (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Garv Sangwan, RS Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Vivek Kumar, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Nishant Sindhu, Aryan Dalal

India U19 B

Aneeshwar Gautam (C), PM Singh Rathore (VC), Md Faiz, R Vimal Kumar, Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, KS Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Vasu Vats, Dhanush Gowda, Shaswat Dangwal, Aayush Singh Thakur, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger

Bangladesh U19

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mahfijul Islam Robin, Tazim Hasan Sakib, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Rakibul Hasan, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Naimur Rohman Noyon, SM Meherob Hasan, Jishan Alam, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim, Abdullah Al Mamun, Gazi Md Tahjibul Islam, Shakib Shahriyer, Ariful Islam, Mohiuddin Tareq, Musfik Hasan, Ahosun Habib Leon, Ripon Mondol, Golam Kibria, Ashiqur Zaman

Edited by Samya Majumdar