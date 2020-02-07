U19 World Cup 2020: Atharva Ankolekar's chance to leave behind IPL snub; mother says he wants her to quit job

Atharva Ankolekar (courtesy: Twitter)

19-year-old Atharva Ankolekar has left behind his IPL snub and is raring to go the distance when India take on Bangladesh in the Under-19 WC final being played in South Africa. Ankolekar failed to make the auction list due to a technical glitch, as he hadn't played any List A cricket which is a necessary criterion to enter the IPL auction.

However, his half-century against Australia, along with some economical bowling in the quarter-final made him the toast of the team.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Atharva’s mother Vaidehi, who serves as a bus conductor with Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), sounded hopeful of her son's performance in the upcoming final against Bangladesh, a match which could well stand-out as the turning point of his career.

“It can be turning point of his life. If India wins this match, he will get a lot of future-scope, and confidence from winning a big final."

She also stated that how the IPL 2020 miss didn't affect him much and instead motivated him to play better.

"He was a little sad that IPL did not happen this year. But IPL comes every year. An U19 World Cup, he will get only once in a lifetime.”

Also see – Women’s T20 world cup winner list

Due to her intense working hours, Ankolekar wants her mother to quit her job and wants to provide for her by making it big in cricket. However, she explained that quitting wasn't an option as there was another sibling of Ankolekar who also plays cricket. She said:

“He wants me to quit working, because my job is strenuous."

Advertisement

“But I can’t take a hasty step. His income is based on tournaments he plays, it’s not fixed. Besides, I don’t want to depend completely on him. I also have a 14-year-old, who also plays cricket. I will continue with my job, at least till he becomes a stable cricketer.”