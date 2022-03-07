UAE Friendship Cup 2022 Final, World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

World Legends 11 will lock horns with Pakistan Legends in the final of the Friendship Cup, UAE 2022. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates will host this exciting contest.

World Legends 11 are unbeaten in the competition so far. They have won all their three games and will be high on confidence. They faced Bollywood Kings in their last league game and defeated them comprehensively.

Batting first, the World Legends 11 posted 139 on the board in their 10 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Kings to 80 to win the game by 59 runs. They will be looking to repeat their performance in the final on Monday.

Pakistan Legends have played three games and won two. They faced India Legends in their last league game and beat them to seal a berth in the final of the Friendship Cup UAE 2022.

Batting first, the India Legends posted 107 on the board. Pakistan Legends picked up three wickets in the process. They had a shaky start to the chase, losing Imran Nazir on the third ball. However, Salman Butt and Yasir Hameed stepped up and put in a solid stand. It helped the side chase down the total with five balls to spare to win the game by eight wickets.

World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends Match Details

Match: World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends, Final, Friendship Cup, UAE 2022

Date and Time: March 7th 2022, 08:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sharjah is expected to hover between 23 to 30 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and fans can expect the final to be played without any rain interruptions.

World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends Probable XIs

World Legends 11

Phil Mustard smashed a quickfire fifty (53* off 17 balls) as it helped his side post 139 on the board, losing three wickets. Graeme Cremer continued his rich form with the ball as he picked up three wickets and helped his side defend the total against the Bollywood Kings.

Probable XI

Tilakaratne Dilshan, Hamilton Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura, Chamara Kapugedera, Phil Mustard (wk), Ajantha Mendis, Jupiter Ghosh (c), Abdur Razzak, Chaminda Vaas, Graeme Cremer, Syed Rasel

Pakistan Legends

Mohammad Irfan, Naved-ul-Hasan and Abdur Rauf picked up a wicket each as they restricted the India Legends to 107 in their 10 overs. Contributions from Salman Butt (65*) and Yasir Hameed (29) helped them get across the line in the last over.

Probable XI

Imran Nazir (c), Salman Butt, Yasir Hameed, Taufeeq Umar, Adnan Akmal (wk), Naved-ul-Hasan, Abdur Rehman, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Sami, Abdur Rauf

World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends Match Prediction

World Legends 11 are unbeaten so far and will be riding high on confidence. They will be looking to keep performing in the same way and lift the trophy on Monday. Pakistan Legends defeated India Legends in their previous fixture and will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

World Legends 11 have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top in the final on Monday.

Prediction: World Legends 11 to win this encounter

World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

