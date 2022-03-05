UAE Friendship Cup 2022: Match 1, India Legends vs World Legends XI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Legends and World Legends XI will lock horns in Match 1 of the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 on Saturday, March 5. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the match.

India Legends have quite a few big names in their ranks. One of them is Ajay Jadeja, who was a fierce striker of the ball during his heydays. Another, Sanjay Bangar, knows a thing or two about batting, having worked as Team India’s batting coach. The veteran is also a handy medium pace bowler.

Vinod Kambli had bundles of talent, although his career didn't quite pan out the way it was expected to. Munaf Patel has played quite a significant amount of cricket of late. Venkatesh Prasad rattled a lot of woodwork during his playing days.

Meanwhile, the Legends also have a pretty strong squad at their disposal. Shahriar Nafees was a prolific opening batter for Bangladesh. Sharafuddin Ashraf is an active player, and is more than a handy all-rounder. Ajantha Mendis is a mystery spinner, and he’s still got skills in his armoury.

Elton Chigumbura is a useful all-rounder. Nuwan Kulasekara was once the leader of the Sri Lanka pace attack. Graeme Cremer is a terrific all-rounder.

India Legends vs World Legends XI: Match Details

Match: India Legends vs World Legends XI.

Date: 5 March 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah has been an excellent for batting. Short boundaries may not make life easier for bowlers. The pitch could be conducive to slower bowlers. Chasing could be the preferred option for the captain winning the toss.

Weather Report

The conditions should be warm, with temperatures around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity should mostly be in the 20s.

Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends

Sanjay Bangar, Vinod Kambli, Ajay Jadeja, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Sharma, Nayan Mongia, Robin Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan, Nikhil Chopra, Munaf Patel.

World Legends XI

Shahriar Nafees, Samiullah Shinwari, Jupiter Ghosh, Sharafuddin Ashraf, John Simpson, Chamara Kapugedera, Graeme Cremer, Elton Chigumbura, Abdur Razzak, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara.

Match Prediction

World Legends have a power-packed team. They have players who currently ply their trade in various tournaments around the world, and are the favourites for this game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shahriar Nafees score a half-century? Yes No 3 votes so far