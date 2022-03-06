UAE Friendship Cup 2022: Match 4, World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

World Legends 11 will take on Pakistan Legends in Match 4 of the Friendship Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 6.

Both teams have made winning starts to their campaigns. World Legends 11 thumped India legends by 73 runs, while Pakistan Legends handed a 43-run defeat to Bollywood Kings.

Asghar Afghan was the top-scorer for World Legends, scoring an 18-ball 48. Phil Mustard, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Hamilton Masakadza played crucial cameos. Graeme Cremer was the star with the ball, claiming figures of 3-5 in his quota of two overs.

Imran Nazir was the star with the bat for Pakistan Legends, scoring a scintillating 23-ball 57. Taufeeq Umar and Salman Butt scored crucial runs too. Mohammad Sami and Naveed-ul-Hasan bowled economical spells, claiming a wicket apiece. Abdur Rauf and Abdur Rahman took wickets as well.

Match Details

Match: World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends, Match 04 Friendship Cup UAE 2022.

Date: March 6, 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise, and the shorter boundaries and the flat track make this a high-scoring ground. Bowlers need to be consistent with their lines and lengths to keep batters under check. The team that wins the toss could look to chase.

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the day.

Probable XIs

World Legends 11

Chamara Kapugedera, Hamilton Masakadza, Asghar Afghan, Phil Mustard (wk), Elton Chigumbura, Jupiter Ghosh (c), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Abdur Razzak, Chaminda Vaas, Graeme Cremer, Syed Rasel.

Pakistan Legends

Imran Nazir (c), Salman Butt, Yasir Hameed, Naved Latif, Adnan Akmal (wk), Taufeeq Umar, Naved-ul-Hasan, Abdur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Sami, Abdur Rauf.

Match Prediction

World Legends 11 are a formidable team, and absolutely decimated India Legends in their tournament opener. They are the favourites to finish on top in this games as well.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav

