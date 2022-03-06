UAE Friendship Cup 2022: Match 5, Bollywood Kings vs World Legends 11: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bollywood Kings will lock horns with World Legends 11 in match 5 of the Friendship Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 6.

World Legends are off to a winning start in the competition, having handed a 73-run defeat to India Legends in their tournament opener. Bollywood Kings, meanwhile, were handed a 43-run defeat by Pakistan Legends.

Sidhant Mule was economical with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 2-18 in two overs. Mudasir Bhat played a crucial knock for the Kings, and was their top-scorer, scoring a quick-fire 22-ball 50.

Asghar Afghan was the star with the bat in hand for World Legends 11, scoring an 18-ball 48. Phil Mustard, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Hamilton Masakadza contributed crucial runs. Graeme Cremer was the top wicket-taker for World Legends, claiming figures of 3-5 in his quota of two overs.

Bollywood Kings vs World Legends 11 Match Details

Match: Bollywood Kings vs World Legends 11, Match 5, Friendship Cup, UAE 2022.

Date: March 6, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a batter’s paradise, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can hit through the line freely. The new ball is expected to nip around a tad early on in the game. The team that wins the toss could look to chase.

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to greet both teams at the venue. The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the day.

Probable XIs

Bollywood Kings

Apoorva Lakhia, Saqib Saleem, Raja Bherwani, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan (wk), Salil Ankola (c), Abhishek Kapur, Mudasir Bhat, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sunny Singh, Sidhant Mule.

World Legends 11

Chamara Kapugedera, Hamilton Masakadza, Asghar Afghan, Phil Mustard (wk), Elton Chigumbura, Jupiter Ghosh (c), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Abdur Razzak, Chaminda Vaas, Graeme Cremer, Syed Rasel.

Match Prediction

World Legends 11 have started off their campaign on a high. They are the favourites to finish on top in this game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

