UAE Friendship Cup 2022: Match 6, India Legends vs Pakistan Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 6 of the Friendship Cup will see India Legends lock horns with the Pakistan Legends at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on March 7.

India Legends have staged a strong comeback having lost their tournament-opener by 73 runs. They went on to defend their total of 84 runs against the Bollywood Kings in their second game.

Skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was the top-scorer for the India Legends, scoring a steady 28-ball 31. Imtiyaz Ahmed (2/16) and Ajay Sharma (2/15) were the top wicket-takers. Vikram Singh and Jai Prakash Yadav also chipped in with a wicket each and bowled economical spells.

Pakistan Legends, on the other hand, were handed a 15-run defeat by World Legends 11 in their second game. They won their tournament-opener by 43 runs against the Bollywood Kings.

Abdur Rahman was the sole wicket-taker for Pakistan Legends against World Legends 11. Amidst all the big hitting, he delivered a spell of 1/16 in his quota of two overs. He starred with the bat as well, scoring a scintillating 16-ball 55 to keep his team in a contest that seemed long lost.

India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Match Details

Match: India Legends vs Pakistan Legends, Match 06 Friendship Cup, UAE 2022.

Date: 7 March 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a good batting surface, the ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. The new ball is expected to nip around a bit.

The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface.

India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to greet both sides at the venue. The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius and no rain is expected throughout the day.

India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Probable XIs

India Legends

Mohammad Asaduddin, Nayan Mongia (wk), Saba Karim, Ajay Sharma, Mohammad Azharuddin (c), Rajesh Chauhan, Jai Prakash Yadav, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Vikram Singh, Amit Bhandari, Narendra Hirwani.

Pakistan Legends

Imran Nazir (c), Salman Butt, Yasir Hameed, Naved Latif, Adnan Akmal (wk), Taufeeq Umar, Naved-ul-Hasan, Abdur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Sami, Abdur Rauf.

India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Match Prediction

India Legends have made a strong come-back defending 84 runs in their second game, having lost their tournament opener. They are favorites to finish on top in this encounter, though Pakistan Legends are expected to give their Indian counterparts a tough fight.

India Legends vs Pakistan Legends TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will any batter from the India Legends side score a half-century in this contest? Yes No 9 votes so far