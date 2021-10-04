UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Match 1, United Arab Emirates vs Namibia - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the first T20I match of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, the United Arab Emirates will take on Namibia at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates will enter this encounter as strong favorites as they know the conditions pretty well and have a good batting and bowling department, with some senior cricketers part of their squad.

They have some explosive hitters who can go all guns blazing right from the word go.

With David Wiese's inclusion in their squad, Namibia's all-round department looks stronger.

With a good batting department on their side, they can expect to come up with brilliant powerplay scores. However, it all depends on how they will fare in the latter stages of the game.

Match Details

Match: United Arab Emirates vs Namibia, 1st T20I, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021.

Date and Time: October 5, 2021, Friday, 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Weather Report

It's going to be a sunny day with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. We can expect a good game between both sides. The weather is expected to assist batters a lot in the initial overs.

Pitch Report

Bowlers need to toil hard on this wicket in the initial overs. Variations in medium pace bowling could result in some early wickets for the bowlers. However, batters need to spend some good time before going for their shots.

Predicted Playing XIs

UAE

Ahmed Raza will lead the UAE in the tournament with Vritiya Aravind all set to take on the keeping duties. The UAE has a good spin and pace bowling attack and can do considerably well on their home deck.

Predicted XI

Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (c), Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese are the players to watch out for from the Namibia side. Wiese will bring a lot of experience from the Proteas side to the Namibian XI. Stephan Baard is expected to go all guns blazing in the powerplay overs.

Predicted XI

Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Stephan Baard, Michiel du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams

Match Prediction

The United Arab Emirates will know the conditions better compared to their counterparts in Dubai. The UAE bowlers will use the slower balls to perfection and can expect better results from them in this encounter against Namibia.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

