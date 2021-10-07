UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Match 3, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The United Arab Emirates will lock horns with Ireland in the third T20I of the UAE Summer T20 Bash. The ICC Academy Ground in Dubai will host this exciting contest.

It is a reverse fixture of the second match of the competition, where the Irish side comfortably beat the hosts. It was a good all-round performance from the Irish team as they got off to a winning start to the competition.

The UAE need to bounce back quickly having lost both their opening games. After winning the toss and electing to bat first in their last face-off, the UAE didn’t have the best of starts as they lost three batters inside the powerplay. Muhammad Usman then started the recovery work, but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, ultimately managing to score 123 in 20 overs. Curtis Campher was brilliant for the Irish side as he picked up three wickets in his four-over spell.

Irish openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O’ Brien were good as they put on a solid opening stand. Stirling brought up his half-century to help his side chase down the total with seven balls to spare. Basil Hameed of the UAE picked up three wickets, but the other bowlers struggled to make a breakthrough.

Match Details

Match: United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Ireland, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: October 8th, 2021, Friday, 11.00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Weather Report

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Friday. Temperatures are expected to range between 28 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai is a two-paced wicket. It has an oddball turn with the spinners enjoying bowling on this surface. We can expect bowlers to use slower balls throughout the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates

Nothing has gone right for the hosts so far in the competition. The batters have struggled to adapt to the conditions and failed to deliver. Everyone needs to fire in unison to challenge the Irish side in their next fixture.

Predicted XI: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan

Ireland

Ireland got off to a winning start in the competition. The bowlers were fantastic, with Campher leading the bowling department with three wickets. The batters have contributed well with the bat. They are expected to continue with the winning combination for their clash against the hosts.

Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien (c), Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Simi Singh

Match Prediction

The UAE batters have so far failed to deliver. The Irish side, on the other hand, were brilliant in their opening game and will look to continue their fine run in the competition.

The Irish side have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward on Friday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee