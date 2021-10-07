UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Match 4, Papua New Guinea vs Scotland - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Papua New Guinea and Scotland square off in the fourth T20I of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Papua New Guinea will be featuring in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers starting on 17th October. The ongoing Summer T20 Bash provides a good opportunity for them to prepare for the showpiece event.

Papua New Guinea recently participated in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. It was a disappointing showing from them as they failed to win a single game in the competition. They lost 12 matches on the trot and need to be at their absolute best while facing Scotland on Friday. Assad Vala has been handed the responsibility of leading this side and will be hoping for a better performance from his men.

Scotland, on the other hand, played a warm-up match against Ireland a couple of days back, where they earned a comprehensive win. The bowlers struggled a bit as the Irish side posted 176 on the board. The wickets were spread among bowlers as they made nine scalps.

The Scottish side got off to a flyer with George Munsey smashing a quickfire fifty. The middle-order batters then contributed as they chased down the total with 13 balls to spare, winning the game by five wickets. It was a solid performance from Scotland in the warm-up game and they will look to repeat their performances in their opening game of the competition against PNG.

Match Details

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Scotland, 4th T20I

Date and Time: October 8th, 2021, Friday, 03.00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Weather Report

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. Temperatures are expected to range between 28 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai is a bit on the slower side. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes. Once set, they can hit through the line.

Predicted Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea

The Papua New Guinea side will be playing their opening game on Friday. They have quality players on their side and will be hoping to kick off the competition on a positive note.

Predicted XI: Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Assad Vala (c), Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Tony Ura, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea

Scotland

The Scottish batters did a fine job of chasing down 177 in the warm-up game. George Munsey, opening the batting, scored 67 off just 25 balls. He will be eager to carry his form forward. The bowlers will be hoping for an improved performance in their opening game against PNG.

Predicted XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Craig Wallace (wk), Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (c), Hamza Tahir, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

Match Prediction

The Papua New Guinea side have been struggling in recent times. They need to play out of their skin to challenge the Scottish side, who will be high in confidence with a win over Ireland in the warm-up game.

Expect Scotland to kick off the tournament with a win over Papua New Guinea on Friday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

