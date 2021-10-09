UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Match 7, Namibia vs Papua New Guinea - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Namibia and Papua New Guinea will square off in the seventh match of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021. It’s the last game of the competition and it will be held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Namibia have played two games so far and have won both games convincingly. In their last game against Scotland, it was a good all-round performance from Namibia as they defeated the Scottish side by give wickets.

Bowling first, the bowlers did a fantastic job as they restricted Scotland to 137/8 in their 20 overs. The wickets were spread among the bowlers as they kept picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Chasing a modest total, Craig Williams, coming in at No.3, scored a fifty as his innings helped Namibia chase down the total with 14 balls to spare. They will look to carry the winning momentum forward and finish the competition on a positive note.

Papua New Guinea faced Scotland in their last game and suffered a heavy loss. It was a good batting effort from them but the bowlers failed to back the side as Scotland defeated them by eight wickets.

Batting first, skipper Assad Vala registered a fifty but lacked support from the other end. Sese Bau, lower down the order, scored a quickfire 38 which allowed them to post 154 on the board.

The bowlers couldn’t defend the total as they struggled to pick up wickets. They will be looking for a much-improved performance from their bowlers in their last fixture of the competition.

Match Details:

Match: Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, 7th T20I, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021

Date and Time: October 10, 2021, Sunday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Weather Report

Temperatures in Dubai will be on the higher side. Conditions will stay humid throughout the day, with the temperature ranging between 27 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy playing on this track. The batters can hit the ball through the line once set.

Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia

Namibia are on a roll in the competition so far. Everyone has stepped up for them as they have won both their games. The bowlers have done a fine job for them so far and will look to continue in their clash against PNG on Sunday. Expect them to continue with the winning combination.

Predicted XI: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz

Papua New Guinea

PNG suffered a loss in their opening game and will look to bounce back in the competition. Skipper Assad Vala starred with the bat and was well supported by Sese Bau. The bowlers need to hit the right areas in their next outing against Namibia.

Predicted XI: Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Jason Kila, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Simon Atai

Match Prediction

Namibia are on a roll in the competition whereas Papua New Guinea are struggling as they have lost their opening game against Scotland. They need to be at their absolute best to end Namibia's winning-streak on Sunday.

Namibia look a well-settled unit and expect them to go past Papua New Guinea unscathed.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

