UAE vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

UAE and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match series on Saturday, February 18. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the contest.

Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan made a brilliant start to their campaign after securing a comprehensive five-wicket win over their opponents in the series opener on Thursday, February 16. Subsequently, they also took an all-important 1-0 lead in the series.

After being put in to bat first, the UAE managed to put up a competitive score of 142 for five on the board. Skipper CP Rizwan was the standout batter for the home team after scoring 48 runs off 41 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

Muhammad Waseem, who scored heavily for the MI Emirates in ILT20, scored 33 runs off 35 balls before Rashid Khan trapped him plumb in front. Rashid was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan after he finished with figures of 4-0-34-2.

The Afghans chased down the target with five balls to spare after Karim Janat’s 38-ball 53. Afsar Zazai also made 48 off 40 with four fours and two sixes. Junaid Siddiqui picked up two wickets for the UAE, but his efforts went in vain.

UAE vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: UAE vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: February 18, 2023, Saturday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi was a sporting one. Both batters and bowlers had their say in the previous game. An overly high-scoring match doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

UAE vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

UAE vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zawar Farid, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (wk), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

UAE vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Afghanistan started the series as favorites and they didn’t do their reputation any harm in the opening match. They should be able to seal the fate of the series by taking a 2-0 lead.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win.

UAE vs Afghanistan TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

