UAE vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

UAE and Afghanistan are set to face each other in the third and final game of their three-match series on Sunday, February 19. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the contest.

Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, started the series on a clinical note by beating the UAE by five wickets in the opening game of the series. The Afghans came into the series as favorites and started in that vein.

However, CP Rizwan’s UAE had other ideas as they drew level with a thumping nine-wicket win on Saturday, February 18. After opting to bat first, Afghanistan struggled their way to 137 for the loss of six wickets.

Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 27 and 15 respectively, but their efforts went in vain. Najibullah Zadran stayed unbeaten on 37 runs off 29 balls with five fours and one six. Rashid Khan also played a handy cameo.

The run-chase turned out to be a one-sided affair. The UAE chased down the target with 10 balls to spare. Muhammad Waseem scored 91 runs off 50 balls with eight fours and seven sixes to be named the Player of the Match.

UAE vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: UAE vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I.

Date and Time: February 19, 2023, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

UAE vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been an excellent one for batting. The track has favored the team batting second in both matches of the series. Fielding first should be the way forward for the team winning the toss.

UAE vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-50s.

UAE vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zawar Farid, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah.

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (wk), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

UAE vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

The Afghans began the series as favorites, but the UAE proved that they aren’t mere pushovers in the last match. The decider is set to be an exciting one and the chasing team may end up having a big advantage.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

UAE vs Afghanistan TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

