UAE vs Afghanistan 50-Over Warm-Up Games 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Emirates Cricket Board is all set to host the Afghanistan team for two-match 50-over warm-up games on December 25, Monday and December 27, Wednesday. After the conclusion of warm-up matches, both sides will play a three-match T20I series, starting on December 29, Friday.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host both warm-up matches and the T20I series. Afghanistan are touring the UAE for the second time in this calendar year. Earlier this year in February, Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, defeated UAE by 2-1 in the three-match T20I series.

Notably, the Emirates Cricket Board and the Afghanistan Cricket Board mutually signed an agreement to play a series of three-match T20I series on an annual basis. ACB CEO Naseeb Khan feels the association with the Emirates Cricket Board has been fruitful.

He said, “Our collaboration with the Emirates Cricket Board has been helpful. The inaugural UAE Series earlier this year offered us an excellent foundation to prepare for the following events throughout the year. Banking on our positive previous experience, we eagerly anticipate the upcoming UAE series for the same purpose again.”

Muhammad Waseem will lead the UAE one-day team with Hashmatullah Shahidi named as the Afghanistan team's captain for the two warm-up games. Speaking about their head-to-head record in one-dayers, both sides registered three wins and three losses each.

UAE vs Afghanistan 50-Over Warm-Up Games 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, December 25

Match 1 - UAE vs Afghanistan, 11:00 AM

Wednesday, December 27

Match 2 - UAE vs Afghanistan, 11:00 AM

UAE vs Afghanistan 50-Over Warm-Up Games 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will livestream both the warm-up games. However, there is no live broadcast of the series for fans in India.

UAE vs Afghanistan 50-Over Warm-Up Game 2023: Full Squads

UAE

Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Waseem (c), Sagar Kalyan, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Zuhaib, Nilansh Keswani, Samal Udawaththa, Rahul Chopra (wk), Tanish Suri (wk), Akif Raja, Ayman Ahamed, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rehman, Rahul Bhatia

Afghanistan

Bahir Shah, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c),Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia ur Rehman, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad , Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.