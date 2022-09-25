UAE vs BAN 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

The United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh will lock horns in the two-match T20I series starting on September 25, Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

UAE will be led by CP Rizwan, who was drafted as the full-time T20I skipper ahead of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. The in-form batter will replace Ahmed Raza as the team’s captain in these two matches, with star keeper-batter Vriitya Aravind taking up deputy duties.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be captained by Nurul Hasan, who is returning after a brief finger injury. Shakib Al Hasan will miss the series.

Rishad Hossain, who has done well in domestic tournaments, gets a maiden call-up with Soumya Sarkar making a comeback to the format after a long time.

UAE vs BAN H2H record in T20Is

The two sides have met against each other only once in the T20I format, when Bangladesh came out on top against their counterparts in the Asia Cup 2016 by 51 runs at the Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

UAE vs BAN 2022 full schedule and match timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, September 25

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, 7.30 pm

Tuesday, September 27

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I, 7.30 pm

Where to watch UAE vs BAN 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the MX Player App and Website in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the UAE vs Bangladesh, T20I Series:

India: MX Player App and Website

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

UAE: Etisalat TV or OSN Sports

UAE vs BAN 2022 full squads

UAE

CP Rizwaan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Fahad Nawaz, Sultan Ahmed, Sanchit Sharma and Aayan Khan.

Bangladesh

Nurul Hasan (c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain.

