UAE vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

UAE vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series will start on May 17 in Sharjah. It is a two-match series, which will help both teams prep up for the upcoming T20I mega events.

The Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup are scheduled to take place in the next 11 months. Hence, both Bangladesh and UAE will aim to finalize their combinations and gain momentum in the shortest format of international cricket.

Muhammad Waseem will captain the home team UAE, whereas Bangladesh will play under the leadership of Litton Das. On that note, here's a look at the telecast details for the UAE vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series.

BAN vs UAE T20I series 2025 schedule (with match timings in IST)

Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host both the T20I matches between Bangladesh and UAE. The first match will be held on May 17, followed by the second T20I on May 19. The start time for both matches is 7pm Local Time (8.30pm IST).

Here is the full schedule:

1st T20I - May 17, Saturday, 8.30pm IST - Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

2nd T20I - May 19, Monday, 8.30pm IST - Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

UAE vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series live streaming and TV channel details

UAE Cricket has shared the full list of broadcasters for the upcoming two-match T20I series between Bangladesh and UAE. T-Sports will broadcast the matches in Bangladesh, while in India, fans can watch the match live on the FanCode online streaming platform.

In USA and Canada, the matches will be available on Willow TV, and in other nations, the match will be live on YouTube via Sportseye channel.

Here is the complete telecast channel list for the UAE vs Bangladesh T20I series:

Bangladesh - T-Sports.

India - FanCode (Live streaming only).

MENA countries - Cricbuzz.

USA and Canada - Willow TV.

Other countries - Sportseye/YouTube.

