UAE vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UAE vs BAN 2025 T20I series

The UAE vs Bangladesh T20I series will begin shortly. T20I cricket returns to Sharjah with a mini two-match series featuring UAE and Bangladesh. This series will help both teams gear up for the Asia Cup mega event expected to take place later this year.

Sharjah hosted its last T20I match back in March 2024. Almost 14 months later, the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host two back-to-back matches between UAE and Bangladesh on May 17 and 19.

Both matches will begin at 7pm local time. Ahead of the first match, here's a look at the head-to-head record between UAE and Bangladesh in the T20I arena.

UAE vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20Is

Bangladesh lead the head-to-head record in T20I battles against UAE by 3-0. The two teams have clashed thrice in the shortest format of international cricket, with Bangladesh emerging victorious on all the occasions.

UAE came close to defeating Bangladesh once in September 2022. Chasing a 159-run target, UAE got bowled out for 151 in 19.4 overs. Bangladesh won the other two matches convincingly.

Matches played: 3

Won by UAE: 0

Won by Bangladesh: 3

No result: 0

Tied: 0.

UAE vs Bangladesh T20I head-to-head record in UAE

The head-to-head record in UAE favors Bangladesh by 2-0. The Gulf nation has hosted two T20I matches against Bangladesh. Both matches were held in September 2022.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium played host to those two games, where Bangladesh won while defending a target on both occasions. The upcoming games will be held in Sharjah though.

T20I matches played: 2

Won by UAE: 0

Won by Bangladesh: 2

No result: 0

Tied: 0.

Last 3 UAE vs Bangladesh T20I matches

Bangladesh battled UAE in a T20I match for the first time on February 26, 2016 in Asia Cup. The Tigers won that match by 51 runs. Six years later, they visited UAE for a two-match series and won both the games.

Here is the summary of the last three T20I matches between Bangladesh and UAE:

BAN (169/5) beat UAE (137/5) by 22 runs, Sep 27, 2022. BAN (158/5) beat UAE (151) by 7 runs, Sep 25, 2022. BAN (133/8) beat UAE (82) by 51 runs, Feb 26, 2016.

