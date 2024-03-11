The first game of the three-match T20I series between UAE and Scotland and Scotland will be played on Monday, March 11, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

UAE played their last T20I against Afghanistan in January 2024, where they lost the series by 2-1. Waseem Muhammad will now lead the home side in the upcoming series with the likes of Aryan Lakra and Ali Naseer in the squad.

On the other hand, Richie Berrington has been assigned as the Scottish T20I captain with prominent players including Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, and Mark Watt. Scotland played their last T20 International game in the 2023 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier.

UAE vs Scotland Match Details:

Match: UAE vs Scotland, 1st T20I, Scotland tour of United Arab Emirates 2024

Date and Time: March 11, 2024, Monday, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs Scotland Head-to-Head

There have been only three T20I head-to-head encounters between UAE and Scotland. Scotland have won two of those, including the most recent one in the 2019 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Matches played: 3

UAE won: 1

Scotland won: 2

UAE vs Scotland Pitch Report

The wicket at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a balanced one. Both the batting and bowling departments have received even assistance from the track. However, the team bowling first has won 50 out of 94 T20 matches played at this venue.

The average first innings score has been around 140-150 runs. So, the toss winner will look to bowl first.

UAE vs Scotland Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai is expected to hover around 22°C with no chance of precipitation, 60% humidity, and a gentle 10 km/h wind. The forecast for Monday evening anticipates clear skies with occasional clouds.

UAE vs Scotland Probable XIs

UAE

Probable XI

Waseem Muhammad (C), Aryan Lakra, V Aravind (wk), Sagar Kalyan/Dhruv Parashar, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Ayaan Afzal Khan, Raja Akifullah-Khan, Muhammad Jawad-Ullah, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Scotland

Probable XI

George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Gavin Main / Chris Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Currie

UAE vs Scotland Match Prediction

Although the UAE has more T20I experience, Scotland has shown impressive performances in their head-to-head encounters. Additionally, Scotland has won five out of the last five T20I games, whereas the UAE has only secured victory in two matches.

Scotland also defeated UAE by eight wickets in the most recent ICC CWC League 2 match at the same venue and will look to replicate that result.

Prediction: Scotland to win this contest.

UAE vs Scotland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

