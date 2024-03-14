UAE vs Scotland, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between UAE and Scotland will be played on Thursday, March 14. This high-octane clash will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the series levelled at 1-1.

UAE won the first T20I comprehensively before the Scottish side bounced back to level the series by winning the second game. It was a thriller of a contest and Scotland managed to emerge victorious last night.

After being asked to bat first, the Scottish side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 121/8, with skipper Matthew Cross top-scoring with 35. Junaid Siddique continued his rich form with the ball and registered figures of 4/18.

In reply, UAE’s batters faltered as they never got going. Akif Raja lower down the order kept them in the chase but it wasn’t meant to be as they fell short by nine runs. Scotland picked up nine wickets in total, with Jack Jarvis chipping in with three as they defended the total successfully.

The second T20I went down the wire and the Scottish players held their nerves to come out on top and level the series. They will be high in confidence after the win and will be looking to seal the series on Thursday. UAE, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back in the final T20I.

UAE vs Scotland Match Details:

Match: UAE vs Scotland, 3rd T20I, Scotland tour of UAE, 2024

Date and Time: March 14, 2024, Thursday, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs Scotland Head-to-Head

UAE and Scotland have faced each other five times in T20 cricket. UAE have won two of those, whereas Scotland have emerged victorious on three occasions.

Total matches played: 5

UAE won: 2

Scotland won: 3

UAE vs Scotland Pitch Report

The seamers have a good time bowling at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They get plenty of lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here. With the long boundaries, it will be hard work for the batters.

UAE vs Scotland Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature is expected to range between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius.

UAE vs Scotland Probable XIs

UAE

Probable XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Tanish Suri (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Chopra, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Junaid Siddique, Hazrat Luqman, and Akif Raja.

Scotland

Probable XI

George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross (c & wk), Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, James Dickinson, Mark Watt, Gavin Main, and Bradley Currie.

UAE vs Scotland Match Prediction

The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 after Scotland bounced back in the second T20I and beat UAE in a close-fought contest. It’s all to play for on Thursday and expect a cracking contest in the decider.

Scotland have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Scotland to win this contest.

UAE vs Scotland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

