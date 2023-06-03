UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the West Indies are set to lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, June 4. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, have a relatively young squad at their disposal. Hope and Roston Chase are two of the most experienced players in the Caribbean setup for the upcoming series.

Brandon King has proven himself time and again. Keemo Paul is their most experienced cricketer in the bowling department. West Indies will be looking to get some crucial wins under their belt before the World Cup qualifiers.

The UAE, on the other hand, will also look to get some decent practice before the Qualifiers to be held later this month in Zimbabwe. They will be captained by top-order batter Muhammad Waseem.

Zahoor Khan and Rohan Mustafa are veterans of UAE cricket and a lot will depend on them. Karthik Meiyappan got a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup last year. The likes of Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind, and Aayan Afzal Khan have also done well for them.

UAE vs West Indies Match Details

Match: UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI, West Indies tour of UAE

Date and Time: June 4, 2023, Sunday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah

UAE vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah has been helpful for the spinners and run-making may not be all that easy despite the short dimensions of the ground. Fielding first should be the way forward.

UAE vs West Indies Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 34-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

UAE vs West Indies Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (C), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Asif Khan, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddiqui, Adithya Shetty

West Indies

Shai Hope (C), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Devon Thomas (wk), Keacy Carty, Raymon Reifer, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Kevin Sinclair

UAE vs West Indies Match Prediction

West Indies don’t have a full-strength squad, but one would expect them to come up trumps and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Prediction: West Indies to win this contest.

UAE vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

