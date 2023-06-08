UAE vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The final ODI clash of the three-match series between UAE and West Indies is all set to unfold on June 9 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The scheduled start time of the game will be 6:00 PM IST.

UAE has officially lost the series and is playing for pride. Their inexperienced bowling lineup has resulted in the downfall in both games. In the first ODI, they failed to pick up a lot of wickets and allowed West Indies to comfortably get to their target.

And in the second ODI, they leaked too many runs at the start of the innings which helped West Indies post a mammoth total, north of 300. They would be hoping for a consolation victory to end their home series on a respectable note.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been unscathed during the series. They have been clinical with the bat and the ball on both occasions. Overall, West Indies would be happy with this series win as it is the first series win for the Windies under Shai Hope’s captaincy. They would be looking to finish on a high and wrap up the series 3-0.

As we get closer to the dead rubber, let us preview this fixture in more detail.

UAE vs West Indies Match Details

Match: UAE vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: June 9, 2023, on Friday, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

UAE vs West Indies Pitch Report

They will likely play on the used pitch and the surface will be on the slower side favoring the spinners at large. Batting may become a bit of an ordeal during the second innings and past data suggests that teams batting last haven’t had a lot of success. Hence, any score above 250 is going to be a very competitive score on this track.

UAE vs West Indies Weather Report

The weather at Sharjah on Friday is going to be bright and sunny with temperatures expected to rise to as high as 43 degrees Celsius. However, as the day progresses, it will plummet to 29 degrees Celsius. Players will need to be hydrated well and keep their refreshments handy as the weather may prove to be very unforgiving on match day.

UAE vs West Indies Probable Xl

UAE

Probable Xl

Muhammad Waseem (capt), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Mohammed Faraazuddin, Ansh Tandon, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Lovepreet Singh, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

West Indies

Probable Xl

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(capt, wk), Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Akeem Jordan, Dominic Drakes

UAE vs West Indies Prediction

West Indies are already 2-0 up and have the winning momentum behind them. They are a far more competitive side compared to the UAE and have at large looked at ease. UAE will have to put up a miraculous effort to get anywhere close to even challenging the Windies.

Prediction: West Indies to win the match.

UAE vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

