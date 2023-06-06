UAE vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – June 6, 2023

The second of the three-match ODI series between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and West Indies (WI) is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this clash on June 6.

West Indies started the series on a winning note by registering a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the opening fixture of the series. The hosts will be looking to put on a better show and turn things around in the second game to level the series at 1-1.

Batting first, the home team struggled to get going throughout their innings as they got bundled out for a below-par total of 202 runs in 47.1 overs. Vritya Aravind (40) and Ali Naseer top-scored for the team, while Keemo Paul picked up three wickets for West Indies.

Chasing 203, Brandon King single-handedly destroyed the bowling unit and played a match-winning knock of 112 runs off 112 balls with the help of 12 fours and four sixes as the visitors secured a 1-0 lead in the series.

On that note, let us look at the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming UAE vs WI Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Rohan Mustafa (UAE) - 9 Credits

UAE National Cricket Team Return To Training

Rohan Mustafa bowled an economical spell in the first game of the series and picked up the prized wicket of Brandon King. However, he failed to impress with the bat as he got out on seven runs after a patient start.

If the hosts aim to stage a strong comeback in the second game, the team will have higher expectations from Rohan Mustafa. His ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball makes him a decent pick for the vice-captain's role of your UAE vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Keemo Paul (WI) - 8 Credits

Keemo Paul in action against UAE in the first ODI (Courtesy: Getty Images)

Keemo Paul varied his lines and lengths perfectly in the opening game of the series and never allowed any of the batters to settle at the crease. He finished with figures of 3/34, bowling at an impressive economy rate of 4.7.

Due to his exceptional effectiveness in both bowling with the new ball and bowling during the death overs, the right-handed seamer presents an ideal option to be selected as either the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the UAE vs WI game.

#1 Brandon King (WI) - 8 Credits

Brendan King plays a shot against UAE (Courtesy: Getty Images)

Brandon King single-handedly destroyed the bowling unit of the UAE and played a blistering knock of 112 runs in 112 deliveries at a blistering strike rate of 100. The team will be expecting another match-winning knock from him in the next game.

The 28-year-old batter has a highly menacing presence during the powerplay, unleashing aggressive strokes right from the outset and preventing bowlers from settling into a consistent line and length. Therefore, he is going to be an excellent pick to multiply your points in the UAE vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's UAE vs WI Dream11 contest? Brandon King Keemo Paul 0 votes