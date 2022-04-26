UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Hong Kong Women are all set to tour the United Arab Emirates for a T20I series. The series comprises four games, with the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman hosting all the games. The first T20I will be played on April 27.

UAE Women have had a good record in recent times. They have won their last five games and will be high on confidence.

UAE Women last played a game in March this year against Bahrain Women at the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup, where they earned a comprehensive win.

Chaya Mughal will continue to lead the UAE side. The likes of Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage and Esha Oza will continue to play a vital role in the upcoming bilateral series against Hong Kong Women.

Hong Kong Women, on the other hand, have won four of their last five games. Their last international assignment came in November last year when they featured in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier. They beat Kuwait Women in their most recent game.

Kary Chan has been handed the responsibility of leading the Hong Kong side for the upcoming T20I series against UAE Women. Maryam Bibi, Yasmin Daswani and Natasha Miles will be looking to contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming few days.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Details:

Match: UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women, 1st T20I, Hong Kong Women tour of UAE, 2022

Date and Time: April 27th 2022, Wednesday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman, UAE

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as the bowlers will get some early movement with the new ball. Once set, the batters can hit through the line.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Ajman is expected to hover between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

Probable XI

Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Mahiga Gaur, Siya Gokhale, Priyanjali Jain, Lavanya Keny, Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Chamani Senevirathne, Khushi Sharma

Hong Kong Women

Probable XI

Kary Chan (c), Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Tammy Chu, Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill, Emma Lai, Natasha Miles, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Prediction

With the two sides evenly matched on paper, a cracking contest is on the cards in the opening game of the series.

However, the UAE Women have had game time recently and look a settled unit as well. They are expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: UAE Women to win this encounter.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee