UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a new series for the growth of women’s cricket in the country. Hong Kong Women will travel to the UAE for a four-match series in the shortest format of the game.

The series starts on Wednesday, April 27 and ends on Saturday, April 30. All four T20Is will be played at the Malek Cricket Ground in the UAE. The first three games are night encounters, whereas the final one is scheduled as a day game.

UAE are entering this series after defeating Hong Kong in their previous two T20I matches. Hong Kong Women’s first loss came in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier against UAE Women by 21 runs. In the second battle, the UAE came out victorious yet again in the same tournament by 11 runs.

Chaya Mughal will lead the UAE Women’s side while Kary Chan will captain the Hong Kong Women’s team in the four-match series. Both sides will be eager to make a big impression in the series.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women 2022: Full

Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 27, Wednesday

UAE vs Hong Kong, 1st T20I

April 28, Thursday

UAE vs Hong Kong, 2nd T20I

April 29, Friday

UAE vs Hong Kong, 3rd T20I

April 30, Saturday

UAE vs Hong Kong, 4th T20I

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fan Code will stream all the matches of the series for fans in India.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women 2022: Squads

UAE Women

Esha Oza, Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish, Khushi Sharma-I, Vaishnavi Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte, Mahika Gaur, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Siya Gokhale, Lavanya Keny, Malavika Unnithan, Rishitha Rajith, Chaya Mughal (c), Kavisha Egodage, Geethika Jyothis, Rithika Rajith

Hong Kong Women

Natasha Miles, Yasmin Daswani, Hiu Ying Cheung, Shanzeen Shahzad II, Heiley Lui, Kary Chan (c), Maryam Bibi, Iqra Sahar, Emma Lai II, Alison Siu, Mariko Hill, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Betty Chan, Tammy Chu.

