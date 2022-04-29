UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the T20I series between UAE Women and Hong Kong Women will be played at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman. UAE lead the series by a 2-0 margin and the Hong Kong side needs to win the third T20I to keep the series alive.

After winning the first game of the series, UAE carried forward the winning momentum through an all-round performance that saw them come out on top in the second T20I. After being asked to bat first, UAE posted 131/5.

What followed was a brilliant effort from their bowlers as they bowled brilliantly and restricted Hong Kong to 103 in their 20 overs to win the game by 28 runs. The visitors never got going in the chase and lost eight wickets in the process.

The UAE women's team are on the brink of a series win. A win in the third T20I will also keep their chances of a clean sweep alive. Hong Kong need to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive. Expect another cracking contest on Friday.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Details:

Match: UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women, 3rd T20I, Hong Kong Women tour of UAE, 2022

Date and Time: April 29th 2022, Friday, 08:40 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman, UAE

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Malek Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement off the surface and the batters have to be on their toes early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Ajman is expected to hover between 27 to 38 degrees Celsius.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

Esha Rohit scored a fifty (53 off 51 balls) at the top of the order and was well-supported by Theertha Satish (47 off 34 balls) as they posted 131 on the board. Chaya Mughal, Vaishnave Mahesh, and Khushi Sharma picked up two wickets apiece as they defended the total successfully in the second T20I.

Probable XI

Esha Rohit, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Chamani Seneviratna, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Mahika Gaur, Samaira Dharnidharka, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

Hong Kong Women

Mariko Hill bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets to help her side restrict UAE Women to 131 in their 20 overs. Only two batters managed to get into double digits as Kary Chan top-scored with 39 while lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 28 runs.

Probable XI

Shanzeen Shahzad, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Emma Lai, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Maryam Bibi, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Prediction

UAE Women have been very good in the series so far and look on course to seal the series on Friday. The Hong Kong Women need to be on their toes to challenge the hosts and keep the series alive.

UAE have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward by beating Hong Kong Women on Friday.

Prediction: UAE Women to win this encounter.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

