UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The fourth and final game of the T20I series between UAE Women and Hong Kong Women will be played at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman on April 30. UAE Women have been brilliant in the series so far, having won all three games and will be looking to clean sweep the series on Saturday.

In the third T20I, UAE Women won the toss and opted to bat first. The batters then stepped up and contributed as they posted 121 on the board, losing three wickets. Kavisha Egodage top-scored with 61.

The Hong Kong batters then faltered in the chase as none of them adapted to the conditions as they lost a total of nine wickets and only managed to score 95 in their 20 overs. They lost the game by 26 runs to hand UAE Women the series.

UAE Women have been fantastic in the T20I series so far and will be looking to complete a whitewash by winning the final game of the series. Hong Kong Women need to be at their absolute best to challenge the hosts and come out on top in the fourth game of the series.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Details:

Match: UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women, 4th T20I, Hong Kong Women tour of UAE, 2022

Date and Time: April 30th 2022, Saturday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman, UAE

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Malek Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as the bowlers will get some movement with the new ball. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses and the spinners will come into play later in the game.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Ajman is expected to hover between 26 to 34 degrees Celsius.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

Kavisha Egodage, coming in to bat at three, scored 61 off 58 balls as it helped them post 121 in their 20 overs against Hong Kong Women in the third T20I. The bowlers bowled outstandingly and Chamani Seneviratna picked up two wickets as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Esha Rohit, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Chamani Seneviratna, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Mahika Gaur, Samaira Dharnidharka, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

Hong Kong Women

Mariko Hill continued her rich form with the ball as she finished with three wickets and helped her side restrict UAE Women to 121. Yasmin Daswani remained unbeaten on 34 but lacked support from the other end as they only managed to score 95, falling short by 26 runs.

Probable XI

Shanzeen Shahzad, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Emma Lai, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Maryam Bibi, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Prediction

UAE Women have already sealed the series. They have been fantastic in the series so far and will look to clean sweep the series by winning the fourth T20I. Hong Kong Women need to be at their absolute best to avoid a whitewash.

UAE Women look unstoppable at the moment and expect them to complete a whitewash by winning the final T20I on Saturday.

Prediction: UAE Women to win this encounter.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

